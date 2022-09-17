NBA News: Former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder resigns one-year deal with Los Angeles for $2.64 million

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back an old friend as the team announced they have come to an agreement with veteran guard Dennis Schroder. The Lakers have been aggressive in their efforts to upgrade their roster. With training camp just around the corner, adding a veteran piece like Schroder could go a long way towards improving the team's depth.

According to NBA reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dennis Schroder will sign a one-year contract worth $2.64 million with the Lakers. Dennis Schroder played for the Lakers in the 2020-21 season. That year, he averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 32.1 minutes per game.

With the Lakers suddenly having a number of veteran guards in their backcourt, it will be interesting to see if any additional moves will take place. Schroder has impressed this summer for Germany in the EuroBasket and will now be returning to the Lakers.

Any time a team can get a player of Schroder's ability late in the offseason, it will grab attention. Dennnis Schroder becomes the second veteran guard to be added to the roster in the last month after the team recently acquired Patrick Beverley.

With Russell Westbrook also expecting to return to the team for now, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers continue to explore the trade market. There's no denying that the Lakers have a roster full of some big name players. After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, the Lakers will be looking to get back on track this year.

The key to the season is staying healthy, especially when it comes to superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Despite a number of moves this offseason, the Lakers still need to continue to add to their overall depth. The team was recently linked with a move for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

For now, the addition of Dennis Schroder gives the team a familiar face who has often been one of the strongest players off the bench in the entire NBA. In his last season with both the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets, Schroder went on to post averages of 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range.

