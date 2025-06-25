NBA Trade News: Jordan Poole-CJ McCollum blockbuster trade clears massive $100 million in cap space for Wizards

The Washington Wizards have traded Jordan Poole for CJ McCollum on Tuesday. Things are shaking up in D.C. as a new face will be representing the Washington franchise. The Wizards initially commenced their rebuild when they traded Kyle Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks. Now they've let go of Poole.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Wizards traded Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick.

Thanks to this trade, Washington has cleared $100 million in cap space in preparation for 2026. Poole was expecting to receive $65.8 million in the next couple of seasons from Washington. But now that they've acquired McCollum, they only have to worry about his upcoming salary worth $30.6 million before he hits free agency in 2026.

Having all that in mind, the Wizards will truly be able to rebuild come the 2026-27 season as they'll have enough budget to acquire high-value players. But looking at the current roster heading into the 2025-26 season, it might take some time until we see Washington flourish again in the Eastern Conference.

CJ McCollum expresses thoughts on getting traded to Wizards

CJ McCollum will suit up for the Washington Wizards next season. While many are confused why Washington decided to trade for an older player, they've shed a big chunk of cap space in preparation for 2026. While McCollum has played with the New Orleans Pelicans since the 2020-21 season, he seems to be fine with the trade.

McCollum went on social media to make light of his trade announcement. He made a hilarious connection between his trade to Washington and the tariffs.

"The funniest tweet I’ve seen today is that I’m going to get blamed for the tariffs now too 🤣🤣," McCollum wrote.

NBA agent Nate Jones reassured Washington fans about CJ McCollum's arrival in D.C. Jones mentioned how his wife has witnessed McCollum's kind heart to help out communities in New Orleans. It's likely that McCollum could act similarly during his time with Washington.

"My wife’s family lives in New Orleans and are very involved in the community there. I’ve heard so many stories from them about seeing @CJMcCollum involved in tons of positive initiatives for the community there. 🫡," Jones wrote on X.

With Jordan Poole now in New Orleans, at least Zion Williamson still has a guard who can set him up next season.

