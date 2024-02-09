NBA Trade Rumors: 3x NBA All-Star favored to join LeBron James or Victor Wembanyama in 2024 offseason 

One of LeBron James or Victor Wembanyama might see some reinforcements coming in the form of three-time NBA All-Star Trae Young in the upcoming summer. The LA Lakers didn't pull off any trades during the deadline despite being linked to multiple players since December.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs pulled off a last-minute deal trading veteran Doug McDermott to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Marcus Morris, a future second-round pick and cash considerations.

Now, the focus shifts to Young who was a potential target for multiple teams but will finish his season with the Atlanta Hawks. The rumor mills are churning, linking the guard to the Lakers and the Spurs to aid James and Wembanyama.

According to Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer, the Lakers who were linked to Hawks' guard Dejounte Murray will also likely make a beeline for Young in the summer to add a third superstar alongside James and Anthony Davis. He also added that the Spurs would look at giving a versatile player to assist Wembanyama, who has been impressive throughout the season so far:

"But for now, one spot other than Los Angeles that’s repeatedly been mentioned by NBA figures as a potential home for Young — if Atlanta were to ever consider parting with its franchise face and All-Star lead ball-handler — is San Antonio. The Spurs do lack a clear-cut pick-and-roll partner for rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama."

Young has been chalking up the numbers for Atlanta averaging 27.1 points, 2.8 assists and 10.9 rebounds. He's not a force on defense, but has astute playmaking skills and can relieve the scoring burden on LeBron James and Davis. As for the Spurs, he will be the primary star calling plays and will be the locker room presence as the team looks to get their rebuilding wheels off next season.

Will adding a third superstar make LeBron James stay with the Lakers?

LeBron James' future with the LA Lakers remains unclear. Fans breathed a sigh of relief when his agent quashed rumors of the four-time NBA champion getting shipped before the trade deadline. However, his long-term run with the Purple and Gold depends on how the team fares this season.

After staying pat at the deadline, the Lakers are reportedly eyeing a third superstar to play alongside James and Davis. Some of the big names apart from Trae Young include Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine and Kyrie Irving. The rumors surrounding the mercurial guard and James' potential reunion just get stronger every summer.

As for LeBron James, another playoff run won't necessarily guarantee his stay in LA. Perhaps a deeper run like the past season would, but the ceiling is only so high that the team will need enough from the entire roster to get to their objective.

