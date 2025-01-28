NBA Trade Rumors: $4,250,000,000 franchise maneuvering blockbuster Luka Doncic signing  

While Luka Doncic has spent his entire career with the Dallas Mavericks, the Miami Heat seem to be of the mindset that, under the right circumstances, Doncic could part ways with the franchise when he hits free agency.

According to a report from Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson, the Heat are positioning themselves to have more than $80 million in cap space ahead of what's expected to be a big year for free agency.

The free agency period will see players like Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Zach LaVine and Trae Young hit free agency.

While Doncic has shown no indications that he wants to part ways with the Mavericks, Miami, who is valued at $4.25 billion by Forbes, is making sure it has the cap space to be a big-time player when the time comes.

By the time free agency kicks off after the 2025-26 season, the Heat will have just five players under contract, including Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Given that, the Heat have reportedly shown little interest in taking on players whose contracts extend into the 2026-27 season in Jimmy Butler trade talks.

As Jackson wrote:

"Taking on non All-Stars whose contracts run past 2025-26 has been a nonstarter for Miami, which is positioned to have more than $80 million in cap space that summer. Several All Stars, including Luka Doncic, are eligible to become free agents that summer.”

Looking at latest surrounding the ongoing Jimmy Butler trade saga amid reports of Miami's plan to clear cap space for 2026 free agency ft Luka Doncic

With the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline rapidly approaching, all eyes are on Miami as fans anxiously await news regarding a potential trade. This week, things escalated as Butler was hit with an indefinite suspension, which ESPN's Brian Windhorst said ramped up trade talks.

During practice Monday, Butler was reportedly told that he would be coming off the bench. In response, the veteran forward walked out of practice, leading to Miami handing him an indefinite suspension.

Because of that, Miami is now reportedly more motivated than ever before to get a deal done. On Tuesday's episode of First Take, Windhorst went so far as to say that Butler will be traded, it's just a question of when and where.

The big question now is where Butler will land. It's no secret that Phoenix is his preferred destination. However, the latest talks surrounding a deal have suggested it could take four or even five teams to get a deal done that lands Butler in The Valley.

While nothing has been finalized yet, based on the fact that Butler won't be suiting up any time soon, and the fact that the trade deadline is rapidly approaching, it seems like only a matter of time before a deal is done.

With Miami lowering its asking price, it seems the team's only major stipulation in a potential deal is that it wants freedom for the 2026 free agency featuring Luka Doncic.

