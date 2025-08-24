NBA Trade Rumors: 76ers and Nuggets enter sweepstakes for $100,000,000 Celtics guard

Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons has reportedly drawn interest from the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets.The Celtics have broken up their 2024 championship core to trim their tax bill. Simons landed in Boston this offseason as part of the trade for two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday. Since then, there have been rumors that the Celtics will flip the 6-foot-3 guard to shed salary further.According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire on Sunday, league sources have indicated that Philadelphia and Denver have expressed their interest in trading for Simons.The Celtics guard signed a four-year, $100 million contract with the Portland Trailblazers in 2022, per Sportrac. In 2025-26, Simons is set to earn $27.7 million in the final year of his deal. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.[Sam Amico] Sources: Sixers, Nuggets show interest in Celtics’ Anfernee Simons byu/MrBuckBuck innbaSimons is a known scorer, averaging over 17 points per game in the last four seasons. Last season, his seventh with the Portland Trail Blazers, he put up 19.3 ppg and 4.8 apg on 42.6% shooting (36.3% from 3-point range) in 70 games. He also has a 90.2% clip from the free-throw line.According to Amico, the Milwaukee Bucks are another team that could negotiate a trade for Simons before training camp opens in late September.NBA insider says trading for Anfernee Simons might be financially hard for the Sixers and the NuggetsWhile Anfernee Simons' expiring contract may be attractive to teams, NBA insider Brett Siegel said on Sunday that trading for Simons may be financially difficult for several teams.Siegel quote-tweeted a post from NBA Central, which indicated Sam Amick's report of the interest from the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets. Siegel wrote how the financial component may be a hindrance for both teams.&quot;The 76ers are $9.8M from the first apron, have yet to sign Quentin Grimes, and have plenty of backcourt depth they’re high on,&quot; Siegel tweeted. &quot;The Nuggets just cleared money this offseason for a reason and would need to trade Cam Johnson or Aaron Gordon. That’s not happening.&quot;Brett Siegel @BrettSiegelNBALINKThe 76ers are $9.8M from the first apron, have yet to sign Quentin Grimes, and have plenty of backcourt depth they’re high on. The Nuggets just cleared money this offseason for a reason and would need to trade Cam Johnson or Aaron Gordon. That’s not happening.Philadelphia is coming off a disappointing 2024-25 season and is looking to retool for a bounce-back year. Meanwhile, Denver has already made a splash in the offseason, acquiring forward Cam Johnson in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. The Nuggets have been rumored to be in the market for additional backcourt help.With a down year expected in Boston, the Celtics are expected to receive much interest for the 26-year-old Simons.