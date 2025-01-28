NBA Trade Rumors: $8.8 billion franchise back in the mix for Jimmy Butler after Heat slashes asking price for 6× All-Star

As the trade deadline nears, Jimmy Butler remains as the biggest name on the market. Following new developments regarding the Miami Heat's asking price, a familiar face has re-entered the rumors.

Over the past year, the Golden State Warriors have worked tirelessly to find a new co-star to pair with Steph Curry. Among the players they've been connected to include LeBron James, Paul George and Butler. With less than two weeks until the deadline, the team appears back in the mix for the All-Star forward.

On Tuesday morning, Brian Windhorst reported that the Heat have dropped their asking price for Jimmy Butler in hopes of getting a deal done. Following this news, Kevin O'Connor noted that the Warriors are now interested again.

The $8.8 billion franchise (according to Forbes) has already made some upgrades this season, acquiring Dennis Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets. Still with draft capital and contracts of various sizes on the roster, Golden State has the assets to get a deal done.

A move of this caliber would be big for the Warriors as they attempt to get back in the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Just past the halfway point in the year, they sit in 11th place with a 22-23 record. The Warriors are still in striking distance, currently sitting a game-and-a-half outside of 10th place.

Warriors could pass on Jimmy Butler in favor of 2-time All-Star

While Kevin O'Connor has stated the Warriors are back in the mix for Jimmy Butler, they still could end up going in another direction. Other developments suggest the front office could pursue a different former All-Star on the market.

In a recent column for The Athletic, insiders Marcus Thompson and Sam Amick touched on the Warriors likely not landing Butler. It was also cited that Nikola Vucevic is a player Golden State has discussed in depth.

"Nikola Vučević has actually emerged as the more discussed Warriors’ trade target, according to team and league sources. The front office and coaching staff have acknowledged back to training camp this team’s need for a true stretch center, something Curry has never really had."

The Chicago Bulls have been prominent in rumors this season, with Vucevic being a player who is mentioned a lot. He has bounced back in a big way this year, putting together his best offensive numbers in recent memories. Across 46 games, Vucevic is averaging 20.1 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting just under 40% from beyond the arc.

Aside from giving the offense an element it never had before, Vucevic is also a proven scorer to pair alongside Curry. His asking price will also be lower than a player like Jimmy Butler, allowing the Warriors to retain more assets moving forward.

