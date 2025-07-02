NBA Trade Rumors: $8.8 billion Western Conference superteam considering Damian Lillard after Bucks waiver shocker

The Milwaukee Bucks sent shockwaves around the league on Tuesday after they released Damian Lillard and stretched his $113 million salary over the next five years. Lillard is now a free agent two seasons earlier than expected.

Ad

While the news might’ve caught him off guard at first, the nine-time All-Star is looking forward to a new challenge. Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of "NBA Today," Marc J. Spears said that Lillard sees his situation as an incredible opportunity,

“Dame's doing the Brookfield dance. He is ecstatic." Spears said. "He gets to be a free agent, two years early, and choose where he wants to go. Money doesn't really matter right now.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Double-digit number of teams calling, interested in him.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk reported that the Warriors have expressed interest in signing Damian Lillard. The star guard is expected to take his time before making a decision, but the lure of playing close to where he grew up in the Bay Area could work in Golden State's favor.

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM LINK Spears also reporting that the Warriors have been in touch on Dame. Spears adds Lillard will take his time but there's the possible lure of playing close tow here he grew up in the Bay area

Ad

Valued at $8.8 billion (per Forbes), the Warriors are the most valuable team in the league. Steph Curry is largely responsible for the team’s valuation, having led them to four championships within the past decade.

Now, as Curry approaches the end of his career, the team is trying to put more pieces around him in the hopes of bringing another championship to the Bay Area. Lillard, who is still chasing his first NBA title, would have a good shot at winning one next to Steph Curry and Co.

Ad

How does Damian Lillard fit on the Golden State Warriors?

Being one of the best point guards in the league, Damian Lillard would fit well in Golden State next to Steph Curry. Lillard averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists in 2024-25, shooting 44.8% (37.1% from 3-point range) in the 2024-25 season. Together, he and Curry would form one of the most potent attacking backcourts in the league.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Moreover, Steph Curry’s gravity would do wonders for Lillard, allowing him to get higher-quality shots. With another elite scorer next to Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors will quickly begin to look like one of the best teams in the league.

However, signing Lillard alone won’t be enough to compete. The team lacks size and will need to acquire a center to have a shot at the title next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.