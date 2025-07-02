NBA Trade Rumors: $8.8 billion Western Conference superteam considering Damian Lillard after Bucks waiver shocker

The Milwaukee Bucks sent shockwaves around the league on Tuesday after they released Damian Lillard and stretched his $113 million salary over the next five years. Lillard is now a free agent two seasons earlier than expected.
While the news might’ve caught him off guard at first, the nine-time All-Star is looking forward to a new challenge. Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of "NBA Today," Marc J. Spears said that Lillard sees his situation as an incredible opportunity,
“Dame's doing the Brookfield dance. He is ecstatic." Spears said. "He gets to be a free agent, two years early, and choose where he wants to go. Money doesn't really matter right now.”
"Double-digit number of teams calling, interested in him.”
Meanwhile, ESPN reporter Ohm Youngmisuk reported that the Warriors have expressed interest in signing Damian Lillard. The star guard is expected to take his time before making a decision, but the lure of playing close to where he grew up in the Bay Area could work in Golden State's favor.
Valued at $8.8 billion (per Forbes), the Warriors are the most valuable team in the league. Steph Curry is largely responsible for the team’s valuation, having led them to four championships within the past decade.
Now, as Curry approaches the end of his career, the team is trying to put more pieces around him in the hopes of bringing another championship to the Bay Area. Lillard, who is still chasing his first NBA title, would have a good shot at winning one next to Steph Curry and Co.
How does Damian Lillard fit on the Golden State Warriors?
Being one of the best point guards in the league, Damian Lillard would fit well in Golden State next to Steph Curry. Lillard averaged 24.9 points and 7.1 assists in 2024-25, shooting 44.8% (37.1% from 3-point range) in the 2024-25 season. Together, he and Curry would form one of the most potent attacking backcourts in the league.
Moreover, Steph Curry’s gravity would do wonders for Lillard, allowing him to get higher-quality shots. With another elite scorer next to Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors will quickly begin to look like one of the best teams in the league.
However, signing Lillard alone won’t be enough to compete. The team lacks size and will need to acquire a center to have a shot at the title next season.
