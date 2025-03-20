NBA Trade Rumors: Analyst wants Devin Booker to join Eastern Conference upstarts forming superstar backcourt with 6-foot-6 PG

Over the past month, Devin Booker's name has been brought up a lot when it comes to the next NBA star on the move. As the Phoenix Suns continue to unravel, one former player touched on the star guard heading to the Eastern Conference.

If the Suns were to make Booker available, a large market would likely form for the four-time All-Star. The Houston Rockets are a team that is reportedly very interested, but Lou Williams wants to see him elsewhere.

While on Run It Back, Thursday, the former Sixth Man of the Year gave his desired landing spot for Booker. He wants to see the 28-year-old on the Detroit Pistons to form a new duo with Cade Cunningham.

"I would love to see Devin Booker with this group," Williams said. "They need another scoring punch. They need another veteran guy that can come in that can be a one-two punch with Cade Cunningham."

If you bring that star power into the city of Detroit, I think you got a good thing going. "

Cunningham, who is in the midst of a breakout season, has entered the conversation with the rest of the league's young stars. As the lone premiere talent on his team, he's managed to lead the Pistons to the postseason. If Detroit were to give him a high-level player like Booker as a running mate, the two could get the team to contender status in the Eastern Conference.

Phoenix Suns owner makes it clear that Devin Booker will not be hitting the trade block

Currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference, the Suns have been dubbed one of the NBA's biggest disappointments this season. Rumors suggest that changes could be on the way in the offseason, but Devin Booker won't be part of them.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Suns owner Matt Ishbia touched on the team and changes being made for the future. When the idea of moving on from Booker was tossed out, he quickly made it clear that such a move wasn't on the table.

"Never happen," Ishbia said, interrupting the question. "It's silly. So here's what I'll tell you: I have Devin Booker in the prime. In order to win an NBA championship, you got to have a superstar. You got to have a great player."

Booker, 28, is in the prime of his career. He is still playing at a high level for the Suns, averaging 25.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.0 assists. As the franchise's lone homegrown talent who is signed through the three years, Phoenix shouldn't be thinking about moving Booker.

Despite how things have gone this season, Ishbia has the right mindset. As a star who can play with just about any time of player, the Suns should be trying to maximize Booker instead of gauging his trade value.

