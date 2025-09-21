NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous executive speculates Andrew Wiggins-Lakers deal unlikely over Pat Riley’s strained relationship with LeBron James

  • home icon
By Ubong Richard
Published Sep 21, 2025 19:27 GMT
Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins is reportedly attracting interest from the LA Lakers. An anonymous executive speculated that any deal between Wiggins and the Lakers is unlikely due to Pat Riley’s strained relationship with LeBron James.

The strain in the relationship came after the Heat lost the 2014 Finals to the Spurs, and LeBron decided to return to Cleveland. Riley was reportedly blindsided after he was confident that James would stay and was upset at how it unfolded.

“I would be stunned if Pat did this trade,” the NBA executive said. “You really think Pat wants to help LeBron [James]? He’s still mad about LeBron leaving Miami. I don’t see it happening.”
The Miami Heat are reported as being “wise to hang on” to Andrew Wiggins amid the Lakers’ interest. The reports indicate that the Heat would demand a high price and that Riley is unlikely to help a team led by LeBron James or assist the Lakers’ championship hopes.

The Lakers are hoping to acquire Wiggins from the Miami Heat, presumably to bolster their wing defense and depth. This is tied into their more aggressive roster‐building approach this offseason.

What’s next for Andrew Wiggins?

Andrew Wiggins has a contract of $28.2 million for the 2025-26 season. He also has a player option for 2026-27 at about $30.1 million and is widely viewed as a veteran forward with defensive strengths, wing versatility and scoring potential.

Miami has reportedly appeared to be open to trading him in some scenarios, especially if a good return can be had, like young players, draft picks, cheaper or complementary pieces. But at least some reports have also indicated that Miami wants to hold him at least through the upcoming season in certain cases.

Possible scenarios include Miami keeping him as part of their rotation and he plays under his contract with the player option in 2026-27. Furthermore, a trade could be worked out with a contending team like the Lakers, which could see the Purple and Gold send out pieces like Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, some picks or maybe a larger expiring contract.

If the Lakers or others balk at the price, Andrew Wiggins could be sent somewhere else. He could go to a team that values his size, defense and experience. Also, after 2025-26, he can decide whether to stay under his contract’s player option, and if he opts out, he’d become a free agent and can pick a market suitable for himself.

