NBA Trade Rumors: Anonymous scout claims Miami Heat would be open to including 3x All-Defensive selection in trade talks for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant's trade request has set the NBA world ablaze. It is now evident that every franchise will be looking to be in the sweepstakes for the former NBA 'MVP'.

The Miami Heat have emerged as a surprising contender to keep an eye out for.

Recent reports have stated that the Florida-based organization might be willing to include three-time All-Defensive selection, Bam Adebayo, in trade talks for Kevin Durant.

According to an anonymous NBA scout, the Miami Heat might look to offload Bam Adebayo if it presents an opportunity for the franchise to land 'KD'. Durant's signature is a wealthy asset that's being sought after by any franchise looking to compete for an NBA ring right now.

The scout stated:

“If you’re the Heat, you make that trade, even if you need to include [Ben] Simmons,” the scout told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “If you have an opportunity to get a player like Kevin Durant, you do it.

"From my relationship with Pat Riley, I believe the Heat would make that trade [including Adebayo] if given the option. I’m not sure that would be enough for Brooklyn.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral NBA scout believes Miami Heat would include Bam Adebayo in trade for Kevin Durant if opportunity presented itself: heatnation.com/rumors/nba-sco… NBA scout believes Miami Heat would include Bam Adebayo in trade for Kevin Durant if opportunity presented itself: heatnation.com/rumors/nba-sco…

The Kevin Durant trade saga is one of the most complex state of affairs. For a two-time NBA champion with four years left on his current contract, Durant's trade request seems rather hasty and uncompetitive.

However, it's worth noting that the thought of the duo of six-time 'All-Star' Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant is a terrifying thought for defenses throughout the league.

Jimmy Butler has established himself as a 'Top five' player in the NBA when the playoffs get going. Butler's consistent displays since the 2019 postseason must not be misplaced. Jimmy 'Buckets'' ability to be productive, generate chances and step up his efficiency makes him a threat come playoff time.

With Durant requiring no introduction with regards to his playoff performances, it is best to believe that the two-time NBA 'Finals MVP' will be a strenuous puzzle to solve due to his varied and expansive arsenal.

The Heat, as things stand, have a good roster behind Butler. A trade for Durant would require the 'Heatles' to part ways with multiple integral stars, as well as multiple first-round picks.

The Brooklyn Nets' trade discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves proved that the New York-based franchise would not be willing to part ways with Durant for anything less than a franchise altering returns.

Kevin Durant's legacy

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Kevin Durant has for a while now engraved his name amongst the greatest scorers the game has ever seen. Despite his mastered skills and honed craft, fans and the media have always placed an asterisk with reference to Durant's achievements.

Most notably, his championship success. With Durant's rings coming as a part of his decision to join the '73-9' Warriors, questions had emerged whether the 12 time NBA 'All-Star could guide a team by himself.

Golden State Warriors @warriors KD joins elite company as one of the only nine players to have reached 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists & 900 blocks in his career. KD joins elite company as one of the only nine players to have reached 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists & 900 blocks in his career. https://t.co/uu8yoPtput

In his quest for that vindication, Durant has seemingly lost himself. Now, with his desire to be shipped coinciding with the Nets' lowest point, questions will arise regarding his championship mettle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far