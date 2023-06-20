NBA Trade Rumors: Bam Adebayo could join Damian Lillard on Trail Blazers

Leading up to the NBA Draft, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has come up in trade rumors. According to reports, the Portland Trail Blazers are preparing a hefty offer for the versatile big man.

Since securing the third pick in the draft, Portland has been actively shopping it. They remain committed to Damian Lillard, and want to package the pick in a win-now move to help the All-Star guard.

In his most recent reporting of the Blazers situation, NBA insider Jake Fischer cited Bam Adebayo as somone they are willing to swing a big trade for.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Blazers are strongly valuing their selection in talks with opposing teams, sources said. Portland appears unlikely to part with the No. 3 choice unless the Blazers are netting back one of a select number of premium targets to pair with Lillard."

"According to one source with knowledge of the situation, Portland is preparing what the team believes to be a compelling package for Miami to part with All-Defensive centerpiece Bam Adebayo."

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer Portland won’t trade the No. 3 pick unless it nets one of a several premium targets to pair with Damian Lillard, league sources told @YahooSports . The Blazers are preparing a significant offer for Miami’s Bam Adebayo, and other notes from around the NBA: sports.yahoo.com/portland-is-de… Portland won’t trade the No. 3 pick unless it nets one of a several premium targets to pair with Damian Lillard, league sources told @YahooSports. The Blazers are preparing a significant offer for Miami’s Bam Adebayo, and other notes from around the NBA: sports.yahoo.com/portland-is-de…

Adebayo, 25, is coming off a season with the Miami Heat where he averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

Should the Miami Heat consider trading Bam Adebayo?

No matter what the offer is from the Portland Trail Blazers, the Miami Heat should not be looking to move on from Bam Adebayo. He is one of the most versatile two-way bigs in the league, and has had great success alongside Jimmy Butler. Also, at 25 years old, he is getting ready to enter the prime of his career.

It makes sense why the Blazers see Adebayo as an ideal running mate for Damain Lillard. His defense will drastically boost the team on that end of the floor, and he'd be the perfect big to put with the All-Star point guard. The two can operate in the pick-and-roll together, and Adebayo's ability to playmake at center allows Lillard to play off the ball.

Fresh off a trip to the finals, it's unlikely Adebayo gets traded. However, it does make things interesting regarding a Lillard trade. It's clear Lillard wants to play with Adebayo, which could open the door for a blockbuster move. It's worth noting that Miami shifted its focus to Lillard after Bradley Beal was traded to the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes @BleacherReport. Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT Miami’s focus is Portland superstar Damian Lillard with the genuine belief this could be the offseason the veteran guard seeks a change of scenery, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.

If Lillard and Adebayo do end up being teammates, it's far more likely it'll happen in Miami and not Portland.

Poll : 0 votes