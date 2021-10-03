NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons cites mental exhaustion as a reason for wanting out of the Philadelphia 76ers

If you have been following the latest NBA trade rumors, you're likely aware that Ben Simmons wants a change of scenery as he intends to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons' camp has already cited multiple reasons for his decision, but they've now touched upon the mental fatigue that the three-time All-Star is reportedly suffering from.

As per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Ben Simmons' agent Rich Paul has cited mental exhaustion as another reason as to why the Australian wants a trade out of the Philadelphia 76ers. Pompey reported:

Paul told them, “He’s telling you that ‘I’m not coming to Philadelphia. My time as a 76er is done.’” The Sixers asked why Simmons wanted out, and Paul informed them that the point guard was mentally exhausted. The source believes they didn’t pay attention to Simmons’ state of mind or feelings about being in Philly because of the four years remaining on his contract.

The Philadelphia 76ers and their disgruntled All-Star will hope that the tense situation gets resolved soon without causing any further distractions as they gear up for a huge season for both the player and the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Philadelphia 76ers make-do without Ben Simmons this season?

Ben Simmons #25 and Joel Embiid #21

Given an opportunity, the Philadelphia 76ers will gladly welcome back their disgruntled All-Star Ben Simmons into the fold with open arms as he is a key piece in their rotation. The Ben Simmons trade saga gets uglier by the minute and helps neither side get what they need but rather detracts them from the job at hand.

Despite Ben Simmons' stock taking a hit after the 2020 playoffs, he is still a highly valuable star that can play a huge part in helping Philly achieve their goals in a loaded Eastern Conference. Both parties airing their dirty laundry in public has created a massive communication gap that relies on the constant back and forth messaging in the media. That, in turn, has led to trust issues on both sides despite personal meetings and face-to-face conversations.

Simmons is a three-time All-Star who has the capability of being the anchor of a top 5 defense in the league. He is also a great facilitator who can find open looks for his teammates with his astonishing court vision. Unfortunately, his relationship with his co-star Joel Embiid, coach Doc Rivers, and the 76ers does not look like it can be repaired anytime soon, leading to a huge standoff that will rely on who blinks first. Embiid has said all the right things in the media about wanting Ben back but did not have any qualms about airing his frustrations in a recent interview.

Also Read

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Joel Embiid says it is borderline disrespectful Ben Simmons is not here with Sixers because players on the Sixers are trying to make a living & some have their livelihoods on the line



Joel Embiid says it is borderline disrespectful Ben Simmons is not here with Sixers because players on the Sixers are trying to make a living & some have their livelihoods on the line



https://t.co/hdqgV7JoHN

The Ben Simmons saga does not look like it will be over anytime soon as he is set on finding a new home irrespective of the fact that his team would want him back.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far