NBA Trade Rumors: Blockbuster 5-team deal reuniting Kevin Durant with Steph Curry, sending Jimmy Butler to Mavericks, explained

Jimmy Butler has been a staple in trade rumors for roughly two months, while Kevin Durant joined him recently. Butler, suspended by the Miami Heat, reportedly told the Golden State Warriors that he wouldn't sign an extension with them if traded. An NBA fan on Reddit suggested how, instead of Butler, the Dubs could reunite KD with Steph Curry.

The fan mocked a trade featuring the Warriors, Heat, Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks. In the deal, the Warriors would part ways with Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Kyle Anderson and Andrew Wiggins.

After getting rid of Jimmy Butler, the Heat would also have to give up Josh Richardson, who would go to Phoenix. Miami would have Wiggins, Gary Payton II, Klay Thompson, a 2029 first-round pick from Golden State and a 2025 second-rounder.

Five-team trade scenario to bring Butler to Mavericks and reunite KD with Steph Curry. [photo: reddit.com/r/NBAtradeideas]

Dallas' haul wouldn't be too shabby, as they would get Jimmy Buckets and Jonathan Kuminga to add to its core of Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving.

Minnesota, the fifth team roped into the deal, would move Julius Randle to Phoenix. In return, the Timberwolves would receive PJ Washington, Naji Marshall and Kyle Anderson.

The Suns, after sending Kevin Durant to the Dubs, would get Richardson, Daniel Gafford and Julius Randle. Included in the haul for KD would be two first-round picks (2027 and 2030) and two second-round picks (2026 and 2030).

Five-team trade headlined by Durant and Butler. [photo: reddit.com/r/NBAtradeideas]

If executed, the trade could be just as shocking as the swap involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis a few days ago.

Phoenix Suns reportedly “fully focused” on adding Jimmy Butler to Kevin Durant-Devin Booker tandem

The Phoenix Suns could pounce on the reported development that Butler wouldn't sign long-term with the Golden State Warriors if traded.

NBA insider Shams Charania, who has been on top of trade news, reported on the Pat McAfee Show:

"The Phoenix Suns are fully focused on trying to get a deal done for Jimmy Butler from everything I'm told. They are working on three, four, five-team trade scenarios to figure out a pathway for Jimmy Butler. They want to put Jimmy Butler on this team with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker and try and compete for a championship."

The ESPN analyst first reported Butler’s disenchantment with the Miami Heat. Despite heated pushbacks from the Miami star’s agent, Charania has been spot-on with his breaking news. The Suns might be desperately working behind the scenes to see Jimmy Buckets play alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

How the Suns pull off the trade without Bradley Beal waiving his no-trade clause is anybody’s guess, though.

