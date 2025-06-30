NBA Trade Rumors: Blockbuster reunion for LeBron James with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving on the cards in Dallas 

A blockbuster reunion for LeBron James with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving in Dallas is on the cards should the LA Lakers star ask for a trade. James sparked massive speculation on his future in LA on Sunday after opting into his $52.7 million player option.
According to insider Jovan Buha, Dallas is a name to keep an eye on. He's heard some buzz around James preferring a move to the Mavericks.
"There has been some buzz, I will say, in the general NBA ether over the last week or two with LeBron and Dallas."
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Buha outlined factors like James' reunion with Davis, Irving and coach Jason Kidd, who was an assistant for the Lakers when they won the 2020 NBA championship. They also played together on Team USA. Buha also suggested that Nico Harrison and Nike's relationship is one of the reasons why James wouldn't mind a Dallas move.
It would be an exceptional deal between the franchises for the second time in the span of a few months after the infamous Luka Doncic trade. The Mavericks, interestingly, have the assets to complete a deal without moving their best players, including Davis, Irving and rookie Cooper Flagg. They also have LA's 2029 first-round pick, which they can use to entice the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.