NBA trade rumors: Blockbuster three-team deal that helps LA Lakers land $41M center but ends Austin Reaves' stint with Purple and Gold

Trading Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks opened a gaping hole in the middle of the LA Lakers roster. Luka Doncic makes the Lakers an even better playmaking and shot-creating team, but they are thin in the frontline.

Lakers general manager and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka acknowledged the need for “a big” during Doncic’s introductory press conference and expressed confidence they can “find a way” to get one.

On his show, "Hoops Tonight," NBA analyst Jason Timpf suggested how Pelinka can get the job done.

“I like the idea of you calling up the Pacers and Bulls and offer Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht to the Pacers," Timpf offered (14:00 mark). "In return, you get Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith from the Pacers.

"You get a starting center who is an excellent play finisher, a guy who can run pick-and-pop [and] and a guy who can finish in a roll. Aaron Nesmith is a guy who can really defend in the perimeter and knock down catch-and-shoot shots.”

In the proposed trade, the LA Lakers get Turner and Nesmith. Indiana acquires Nikola Vučević from the Chicago Bulls. The Pacers also land Reaves and Dalton Knecht. Chicago’s haul will be Bennedict Mathurin and Rui Hachimura.

The Lakers’ reported interest in Myles Turner, who signed a two-year, $40.9 million contract extension in 2023, has been going on for years. With Davis now in Dallas, Timpf is urging the Lakers to finally swing for him.

Jason Timpf also said that the LA Lakers could take a look at Robert Williams III. The Portland Trail Blazers center does not have Turner’s shooting but is an excellent defender and rim protector. Williams will give the Lakers an elite lob threat, an advantage Luka Doncic has used for years in Dallas.

The Pacers are reportedly willing to trade Myles Turner to the LA Lakers if they can get Austin Reaves

The LA Lakers might have to let go of Austin Reaves to land the big man they need to compete for a championship. Mark Gilbert of The Athletic wrote on Monday:

"The Lakers have returned looking to acquire Myles Turner. I’m hearing trade negotiations have resumed. However, Indiana, in particular, is being very firm with wanting Austin Reaves in the deal, claiming they will offer more than just Turner if the Pacers can land Austin."

Austin Reaves is averaging career-high in points (18.4 PPG), assists (6.1 APG) and steals (1.1 SPG) for the LA Lakers this season. Reaves has proven that he can carry the team in spurts, particularly when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were out.

Losing him would be significant, but Rob Pelinka might have no choice after going in on Luka Doncic.

