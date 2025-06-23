NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal emerges as next domino to fall in Suns' potential roster reset post Kevin Durant exit

The Phoenix Suns are looking to trade Bradley Beal after letting Kevin Durant go on Sunday. The KD trade saga closed after the Suns secured a deal with the Houston Rockets. Phoenix is expecting Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick of the 2025 NBA draft, and several second-round picks in exchange.

Given how many young players are coming to the roster, it's clear that the Suns have begun their rebuilding phase. The next step for them now is to get rid of another veteran, the 31-year-old Beal.

While sources reported that Bradley Beal is next, there are no reports regarding where he could potentially play next season. Although nothing is set in stone yet, the chances of the Suns letting go of Beal are high.

Beal still has approximately $110.7 million remaining on his five-year $251 million contract. Paying Beal that amount of money doesn't make sense for Phoenix. For one, over the past couple of seasons, Beal has remained inconsistently available for his team. He's always on the sidelines due to injury, and whenever he is around, he doesn't deliver on the expectations.

Bradley Beal expected to leave Phoenix regardless of trade situation

While the Suns have expressed their desire to ship Bradley Beal, it appears that the feeling is mutual. According to reports, if the Suns can't find a team for Beal, both parties have agreed to buy out his contract. This means that Beal will become a free agent this offseason.

Beal averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals within two seasons. His figures are a significant drop compared to the numbers he put up during his tenure with the Washington Wizards. His best year with the Wizards was in the 2020-21 season when he averaged 31.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 4.4 apg and 1.2 spg.

Bradley Beal failed to recreate those numbers with the Suns, and it's only natural that Phoenix no longer wants him around.

