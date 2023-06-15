NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal could join Jayson Tatum on Celtics

Jayson Tatum's friendship with Bradley Beal has made him a popular choice for many fans when it comes to players potentially joining the Boston Celtics. After losing in the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics could kickstart their offseason with a potential deal for the Washington Wizards' standout player.

Still staying with a team that hasn't managed to advance beyond the playoffs' second round during Beal's 11 years shows his loyalty to the Wizards. Last summer, he signed an enormous max agreement of $251 million for five years, a deal which also ensures he can't be traded without his approval.

Evan Sidery @esidery Bradley Beal’s remaining salary:



2023-24 = $46.7 million

2024-25 = $50.2 million

2025-26 = $53.7 million

2026-27 = $57.1 million (player option) Bradley Beal’s remaining salary:2023-24 = $46.7 million2024-25 = $50.2 million2025-26 = $53.7 million2026-27 = $57.1 million (player option)

Beal possesses the authority to veto any trade proposal, holding the power to choose his next destination. The financial commitment tied to Beal's contract might appear daunting, with significant sums owed over the coming years.

However, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Beal could become available if the Wizards decide to embark on a rebuilding phase.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: As rivals begin reaching out to the Wizards to explore possibility of trading for All-Star guard Bradley Beal, president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to franchise. ESPN Sources: As rivals begin reaching out to the Wizards to explore possibility of trading for All-Star guard Bradley Beal, president Michael Winger and Beal’s agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports are staying in close contact to discuss scenarios presented to franchise. After completing first season of a five-year, $251M contract, Beal’s unique standing as NBA’s only current player to have a no-trade clause negotiated into his deal gives him the ability to control not only possible destinations, but how a potential package to acquire Beal… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… After completing first season of a five-year, $251M contract, Beal’s unique standing as NBA’s only current player to have a no-trade clause negotiated into his deal gives him the ability to control not only possible destinations, but how a potential package to acquire Beal… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

If the Celtics can strike up an arrangement without having to let go of vital possessions, acquiring Beal via trade might prove pivotal for a team that has come close enough to winning an NBA championship lately.

Certainly, the new CBA could impose restrictions on the Celtics, potentially limiting their ability to absorb additional high-salary contracts by incurring substantial luxury tax penalties. In spite of this, let us consider a fictitious trade scenario that could be an ideal fit for the Boston Celtics.

While the specifics of such a trade may vary, it could involve the Celtics parting ways with a combination of young players, draft picks and possibly a high-priced veteran to match the salary requirements.

Exploring the perfect trade scenario for Bradley Beal and the Celtics

Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum

In exploring the perfect trade scenario for Bradley Beal and the Celtics, one potential trade package could involve Boston acquiring Beal while sending Washington a package consisting of Malcolm Brogdon, Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari and the 2025 first-round pick

While this trade may differ from the conventional star-player and multiple-first-round-pick packages typically associated with acquiring a player of Beal's caliber, several factors could make this scenario appealing.

Max @lissnx14 Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins. It’s time I fear twitter.com/shamscharania/… It’s time I fear twitter.com/shamscharania/… https://t.co/qDmERGfyrF

To facilitate this trade without dismantling the Celtics' core, it would require Beal's refusal to accept a trade that involves shipping off a Boston star, ensuring the retention of Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Additionally, Brown would need to be open to delaying his contract extension for a year.

The Celtics would also need to offer some of their depth, represented by Brogdon, Pritchard and Gallinari, to entice the potentially rebuilding Wizards.

Achieving the delicate balance of satisfying the Wizards' rebuilding aspirations while preserving the Celtics' core would be crucial in constructing the perfect trade scenario for Bradley Beal and the Celtics.

