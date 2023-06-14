NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal likely to be traded to Heat by Wizards

On Wednesday afternoon, reports emerged that the Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work on finding a trade if the front office decides to go younger.

Similar to Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal has been one of the most loyal stars in the NBA. Despite Washington being a mediocre team at best, the All-Star guard has remained loyal to the franchise.

With this news coming out, it's worth noting that Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract. Last offseason, he signed a five-year, $251 million deal. During his reporting on the matter, Shams Charania of The Atheltic cited the Miami Heat as a team that could be in the mix to acquire Beal.

"It is unclear whether the Wizards will ultimately decide upon a rebuild or if they find an acceptable trade, but sources said both side are working amicably to find the path forward, with the 2023 NBA Draft looming on June 22.

The sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter, said the Miami Heat are expected to be prominent suitors for Beal if he reaches the market."

What might a Bradley Beal to the Miami Heat trade look like?

From a fit persepctive, Bradley Beal is the perfect trade target for the Miami Heat. His ability to be a high-volume scorer is exactly what they need next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

As for how a trade might look, Miami could one multiple different ways. They could try to ship Kyle Lowry to the Washington Wizards, but that would likely mean giving up for draft capital. The other scenario would be parting with Tyler Herro and less draft assets. No matter which route they go, Duncan Robinson will have to added to make things work from a financial standpoint.

From the Wizards' perspective, they will likely want Herro in a trade for Beal. At 24 years old, he is getting ready to enter the prime of his career. This would give Washington a young high-volume scorer for the next phase of the franchise.

The Wizards have two All-Star-level talents in Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. If they retain both players in free agency, they might be able to stay somewhat competitive after a Beal trade depending on the return.

Parting with Herro might be a tough decision for the Heat, but adding Beal puts them right in the conversation to contend for a championship.

