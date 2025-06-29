NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks exploring to land ex-Warriors champ to bolster wing defense next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly considering trading for one-time NBA champion Andrew Wiggins to bolster their roster. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Miami Heat have made the former Golden State Warriors available in trade discussions.

Wiggins was part of the blockbuster midseason trade that landed Jimmy Butler in Golden State. Wiggins, a one-time NBA All-Star, averaged 19.0 points per game on 45.8% shooting in 17 games for the Heat. However, Wiggins' future in Miami is uncertain as the franchise navigates the post-Butler era.

NBA insiders Zachary Weinberger and Anthony Irwin reported earlier this week that the LA Lakers have inquired about the asking price for Wiggins. On Saturday, Siegel added the Bucks as another team with interest in the 6-foot-7 forward.

"Another team that has expressed a level of interest in Wiggins is the Milwaukee Bucks, sources said," Siegel wrote. "As they continue to seek improvements to their roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are exploring opportunities in the trade market and free agency."

Wiggins has two seasons left on his four-year, $109 million contract. He will earn $28.2 million next season and has a $30.2 million player option in 2026-27.

The Bucks are looking to retool their roster this offseason around Giannis Antetokounmpo following a first-round playoff exit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo "closely observing" Bucks' front office's moves this offseason

NBA insider Shams Charania said Thursday that Giannis Antetokounmpo is monitoring how the Milwaukee Bucks navigate the upcoming free agency, including the recently concluded NBA draft.

"I'm told Giannis Antetokounmpo is closely observing the Bucks' draft here tonight and then free agency next week and what moves can this organization make to elevate the team," Charania said Thursday on ESPN's NBA draft broadcast.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo has been open-minded about the best fit moving forward." He spent 12 years there, there's a level of equity there that he has there in Milwaukee, but he has said publicly he wants to compete for a second championship, so what moves can the Bucks make in the coming weeks?"

NBA insider Brian Windhorst said Friday that NBA teams doubt that the Bucks' front office could convince Antetokounmpo to stay in Milwaukee. Windhorst noted that this skepticism has kept teams like the New York Knicks, the Miami Heat and the San Antonio Spurs from bidding for Kevin Durant, who was shipped to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo's co-star, Damian Lillard, is expected to be sidelined for most of next season as the nine-time NBA All-Star recovers from an ACL injury. Milwaukee faces a crucial offseason, with mounting pressure to build a championship-caliber roster.

