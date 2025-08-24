NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks made Giannis Antetokounmpo stance clear at the start of offseason

This offseason has seen Giannis Antetokounmpo linked with a move away from the Milwaukee Bucks. Interest in the star forward was reportedly in excess supply, and the Houston Rockets were constantly mentioned in hypothetical trade conversations. However, Rockets GM Rafael Stone put to bed any possibility of Milwaukee trading away the Greek superstar on Friday.
"No,” Rafael Stone said when asked if there was truth to the Antetokounmpo to Houston rumors. “I deal well with Jon Horst (Bucks GM), I really like him. Jon was very clear that they weren’t doing anything. So, that was that."
In May, ESPN’s Shams Charania said Giannis Antetokounmpo was “open-minded” about potentially playing for a team other than Milwaukee. However, there was no confirmation from the Greek Freak or his team of an explicit desire to leave the Bucks.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
On October 24, 2023, Antetokounmpo signed a three-year extension worth approximately $186 million. The extension will kick into effect in the upcoming 2025-26 season. In the 2027-28 season, the Greek superstar has a player option as part of this deal.
Additionally, the former NBA champion will be eligible for a massive four-year extension, estimated at $293 million, which he can sign in the summer of 2026 with Milwaukee or with another team.
Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game last season. Additionally, he shot 60.1% from the field in 67 games, which gave him the sixth-highest field-goal percentage in the league.
What’s next for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks?
Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly staying put in Milwaukee, according to an NBA insider who tweets from the Ary Report account on X. The Greek Freak is not expected to request a trade, and he reportedly held several rounds of discussions with his team before coming to this decision.
The Bucks have been making roster changes to try to keep Antetokounmpo happy. Damian Lillard was waived, and his contract was stretched to help create cap space for the team. The Bucks signed two-time NBA blocks leader Myles Turner to a four-year contract this offseason.
As Antetokounmpo aspires to win his second championship with the Bucks, the team has been trying to build a competitive roster. They have re-signed key players like Bobby Portis and Gary Trent Jr., and also signed a significant rotation piece in Gary Harris to try to reach the summit once again.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.