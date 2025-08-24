NBA Trade Rumors: Bucks made Giannis Antetokounmpo stance clear at the start of offseason

This offseason has seen Giannis Antetokounmpo linked with a move away from the Milwaukee Bucks. Interest in the star forward was reportedly in excess supply, and the Houston Rockets were constantly mentioned in hypothetical trade conversations. However, Rockets GM Rafael Stone put to bed any possibility of Milwaukee trading away the Greek superstar on Friday.

Ad

"No,” Rafael Stone said when asked if there was truth to the Antetokounmpo to Houston rumors. “I deal well with Jon Horst (Bucks GM), I really like him. Jon was very clear that they weren’t doing anything. So, that was that."

BucksRealm @BucksRealm Rockets GM Rafael Stone on if there was any truth to the Giannis-to-Houston trade buzz at the beginning of the offseason: "No. I deal well with Jon Horst (Bucks GM), I really like him. Jon was very clear that they weren’t doing anything. So, that was that."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In May, ESPN’s Shams Charania said Giannis Antetokounmpo was “open-minded” about potentially playing for a team other than Milwaukee. However, there was no confirmation from the Greek Freak or his team of an explicit desire to leave the Bucks.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On October 24, 2023, Antetokounmpo signed a three-year extension worth approximately $186 million. The extension will kick into effect in the upcoming 2025-26 season. In the 2027-28 season, the Greek superstar has a player option as part of this deal.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks before game three of the first round of the 2025 NBA playoff game against Indiana - Source: Getty

Additionally, the former NBA champion will be eligible for a massive four-year extension, estimated at $293 million, which he can sign in the summer of 2026 with Milwaukee or with another team.

Ad

Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game last season. Additionally, he shot 60.1% from the field in 67 games, which gave him the sixth-highest field-goal percentage in the league.

What’s next for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is reportedly staying put in Milwaukee, according to an NBA insider who tweets from the Ary Report account on X. The Greek Freak is not expected to request a trade, and he reportedly held several rounds of discussions with his team before coming to this decision.

Ad

Ary @Ary_Report Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not expected to request a trade, sources tell me. After multiple meetings with people in his inner circle, Antetokounmpo has indicated in some circles his future remains in Milwaukee, source said.

Ad

The Bucks have been making roster changes to try to keep Antetokounmpo happy. Damian Lillard was waived, and his contract was stretched to help create cap space for the team. The Bucks signed two-time NBA blocks leader Myles Turner to a four-year contract this offseason.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As Antetokounmpo aspires to win his second championship with the Bucks, the team has been trying to build a competitive roster. They have re-signed key players like Bobby Portis and Gary Trent Jr., and also signed a significant rotation piece in Gary Harris to try to reach the summit once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More