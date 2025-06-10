NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics willing to flip Jaylen Brown for superstar with only Jayson Tatum deemed untouchable

The Boston Celtics are reportedly open to hearing trade offers for star forward Jaylen Brown. The 2024 NBA champions have been the subject of trade rumors lately, which stem from their expensive roster and Jayson Tatum's ACL injury.
Forbes' Evan Sidery tweeted on Tuesday that the Celtics will reportedly consider trading Brown if there is a "mammoth offer."
NBA insider Kevin O'Connor said Tuesday that Tatum is the only untouchable Celtics player.
"Most recently I’ve heard they are open to trading anyone but Tatum, but it is conflicting," O'Connor said.
Tatum tore his right Achilles tendon during Game 4 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference semifinal series against the New York Knicks. Tatum had surgery the next day, but the team has not announced a formal timeline for the five-time All-Star's return.
The usual recovery from an ACL injury spans from nine to 12 months, which would put Tatum's possible return toward the second half of next season.
The Celtics drafted Brown as the No. 3 pick in the 2016 NBA draft. Next season, he will be on the second season of his five-year, $285.4 million maximum contract extension. He will have a cap hit of $53.1 million in 2025-26, his 10th NBA season.
If Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens puts Brown on the trading block, there will certainly be many teams that will inquire about the services of the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.
NBA insider weighs in on the Boston Celtics' huge offseason
On Monday, ESPN's Bobby Marks said it is expected that the Boston Celtics will try to shed salary. Being over the salary cap's second apron comes with many roster restrictions that will limit the Celtics' offseason maneuvers.
Boston is projected to have a salary of over $500 million next season. The team's starting five are on the books for at least $28.1 million. The NBA insider added that shedding salary would mean Boston will have to make several roster moves, as getting under the cap would not be possible in a singular move.
Other players on the rumor mill are big man Kristaps Porzingis and defensive guard Jrue Holiday. Porzingis is on an expiring $30.7 million contract next season, while Holiday, a two-time NBA champion, is on the books for $32.4 million.
