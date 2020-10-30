NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul could become a target for Philadelphia 76ers following Daryl Morey's arrival

The Philadelphia 76ers have been the busiest team this offseason so far. They've hired a new head coach, made hierarchical changes in the front office, and now they've signed Daryl Morey to run their basketball operations. Hiring Morey is a clear sign that the Sixers want to get moves done and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that Chris Paul could become a target.

NBA Trade Rumors: Daryl Morey's history with Chris Paul could make him a target for Philadelphia 76ers

Daryl Morey had previously traded for Chris Paul as the general manager of the Houston Rockets. The monster deal back in 2017 saw the Rockets send seven players to LA Clippers for CP3. Morey wasn't too keen on trading Paul to OKC Thunder either last summer. All these factors could see the Philadelphia 76ers target Chris Paul.

Tim Bontemps discussed a hypothetical Chris Paul trade during the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast. Bontemps suggested the following:

"Well, there's a certain guy in Oklahoma City who Daryl's familiar with who would make a lot of sense I think on the Sixers. To me, it's more likely he tries to find a way to get Chris Paul to Philly than he does trying to get Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid elsewhere. ... Josh Richardson has one year left...maybe try to do Richardson and Horford for Chris Paul."

CP3 passing down his wisdom. 📋🧠 pic.twitter.com/PskNPnPTi0 — NBA (@NBA) August 24, 2020

Brian Windhorst then went on to suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers could also return OKC Thunder's 2020 draft pick this year that's owned by them.

Chris Paul a suitable option for Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Looking beyond his humongous contract, Chris Paul would bring a lot to the table for Philadelphia 76ers. Before anything else, Paul would help the Sixers build some chemistry, something that they desperately lacked last season.

Paul already has a long-standing relationship with Doc Rivers and acquiring him would allow Ben Simmons to play at power forward. It would result in a heftier wage bill but the Philadelphia 76ers would be better-off after a Chris Paul trade.

