NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers move Kevin Porter Jr to Houston Rockets after conflict with the team

The Cleveland Cavaliers have recently been surrounded with NBA trade rumors following a conflict between young star Kevin Porter Jr. and a team official.

Soon after the spat between Kevin Porter Jr. and Cleveland Cavaliers became public, the franchise expressed their immediate interest in moving the 20-year-old. As per latest reports, Houston Rockets look to be the team on the verge of completing a deal to acquire Porter for a future 2nd round pick.

Houston has agreed to a deal to acquire talented 2019 first-round pick Kevin Porter Jr. from Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/6kGgRHDUyN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Porter Jr. moved from Cleveland Cavaliers to Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets v San Antonio Spurs

Going by the reports, altercation between Kevin Porter Jr. and the team official was very intense. The former screamed across the locker room, throwing food and his own belongings before reportedly coming face-to-face with GM Koby Altman. It wasn't long before media found out about the said argument and the Cleveland Cavaliers quickly accepted the fact that they had very options other than trading controversial shooting guard.

This outburst took place when Kevin Porter Jr. found out his locker had been given to newcomer Taurean Prince, who just recently arrived in Cleveland as part of the huge James Harden trade.

The Cavs are expected to trade or release Kevin Porter Jr. after a locker room “outburst,” per @joevardon, @ByJasonLloyd, @kelseyyrusso, @ShamsCharania



Porter reportedly threw food after his locker was given to Taurean Prince. pic.twitter.com/wTmbESjUnE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 18, 2021

Considering all the drama of the past week, we can't deny that the Houston Rockets may have gotten a very good player out of a very unusual situation. Kevin Porter Jr. was one of the most highly-touted young prospects in the Cavaliers' organization, but after an altercation like that, strong action was inevitable. The fact that the Rockets only had to give up a future 2nd round pick, should be seen as more or less win-win situation for the franchise.

Since trading James Harden, the Houston Rockets have acquired Victor Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers and now the 20-year-old Kevin Porter Jr.. With James Harden no longer a part of Houston Rockets future, the organization as a whole must look to rebuild under the leadership of new coach Stephen Silas.

The Houston Rockets are acquiring Cleveland's Kevin Porter Jr., for a future protected second-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2021

Moving forward, Houston Rockets must be smart in how they deal with Kevin Porter Jr., a player who has a history of being surrouned by controversies. The last thing, anyone would want at the organization would be to see this latest trade creating more drama than necessary in the dressing room.

The bottom line, both teams involved in this deal got better because in some or the other aspect. The Cleveland Cavaliers relieve themselves of a potential locker room issue, while the Houston Rockets receive a top-tier young player for a very low price.