NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers still actively pursuing a Ben Simmons trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been actively pursuing aggrieved Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, according to the latest batch of NBA trade rumors.

The former No. 1 pick from the 2016 NBA draft has openly expressed his desire to be traded from Philly and will not be returning to training camp, which is due to start later this month.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to bag an All-Star who is stuffed with talent but available at a steep price.

Per Marc Stein:

"This is no small thing when league sources say that Cleveland continues to keep its hat in the ring to try to pry Ben Simmons from the Sixers."

A rival executive recently told Hoops Wire, in reference to the Cavs front office's plans to get Ben Simmons:

“They’re (Cleveland) interested and you cannot count them out.”

How Ben Simmons can help the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as a 'wild card' destination for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is a former All-Star who can run the floor and dominate in the paint. His size and athleticism are a deadly combination, which often leaves opposing defenses gasping for air.

With career averages of 14 points, 7.2 boards and 7 dimes per game, the 25-year-old has shown time and again that he is an all-round threat on the court.

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished 13th in the Eastern Conference this past season with a dismal 22-50 win-loss record. Ben Simmons could be the key to unlocking their playmaking in the backcourt and running their offense with unmatched fluidity.

While his shooting is often used to pull his value down, the truth is that the Australian guard is a generational talent with a sky-high ceiling. Given the right system and culture with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he can really come into his own and shine bright.

During the playoffs, Ben Simmons' disappointing clutch free throws and lackluster three-ball resulted in a messy situation with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, one offseason's worth of work on his craft could flip things on their head, as we have witnessed so often in the league.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh