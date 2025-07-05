NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers eyeing former No. 1 pick as Kawhi Leonard's new frontcourt partner

The LA Clippers are eyeing former number one pick, Andrew Wiggins, as a potential new partner for Kawhi Leonard in the frontcourt. The Miami Heat player has been very popular in trade rumors this offseason and has been linked to the LA Lakers.

On Friday, NBA insider Greg Sylvander reported the Clippers' interest in Wiggins. The Golden State Warriors traded the former No.1 pick to the Miami Heat on Feb. 6, earlier this year, in exchange for six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Andrew Wiggins performed fairly well for his new team, considering he has played only 17 games for the Eastern Conference side. He averaged 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on 45.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.0 percent shooting from deep.

He also averaged 1.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, showing off his versatility. A player with Wiggins' profile is a highly sought-after commodity in the trade market this season. Many teams need a 3-and-D wing player who can pose a threat on both ends of the floor.

A duo consisting of Kawhi Leonard and Andrew Wiggins could be a deadly combination for any team to go against. Leonard is an assassin in mid-range and a wall in defense. Wiggins would be a perfect release valve for him at the wings, waiting to feast on the easy looks the Klaw would generate during a drive and kick play or while cutting inside.

However, as of now there is no more information on the possible trade, and the Clippers fans can only hope for the best and trust the franchise's front office.

Chris Paul reportedly on the verge of making a Clippers return

Chris Paul is one of the most valuable players in NBA free agency right now when it comes to players with experience and skill. The veteran point guard is one of the finest the league has ever seen. He finished his career's 20th season at the San Antonio Spurs but he still has gas left in the tank to push himself through another season.

On Thursday, Tim Reynolds from the Associated Press reported that Chris Paul wants to be a starter in his next team. This desire has kept him from making a decision in free agency. On the other hand, the Clippers are hopeful that the 12-time All-Star will choose to make his return to LA.

Last season, CP3 played all 82 games for the Spurs and averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. The veteran point guard's offensive abilities may have faded somewhat, but he still has his exceptional playmaking abilities, which make him a valuable asset even in his 21st season.

