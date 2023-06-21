NBA Trade Rumors: Deandre Ayton could join superstar duo on Celtics

Swirling NBA trade rumors suggest that Deandre Ayton could join the superstar duo of the Boston Celtics. According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, the Phoenix Suns are engaged in discussions with the Celtics regarding an Ayton trade.

Ayton's future in Phoenix has been uncertain, despite signing a lucrative contract last offseason. The Suns' recent acquisition of Bradley Beal has only intensified the rumors surrounding Ayton's potential departure.

By trading Ayton, the Suns could bolster their depth behind Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

However, Ayton's value has not necessarily increased over the past year. While maintaining an average of 18 points and ten rebounds during the regular season, his impact in the playoffs was less emphasized. With limited playing time, he averaged 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds in ten postseason appearances.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Suns have received numerous inquiries about Ayton following the Beal deal. Nevertheless, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM has said that the Suns are seriously considering retaining Ayton unless they receive a fair return in a trade.

As for the Celtics, it's uncertain whether a potential trade for Ayton will materialize. While the addition of Payton Pritchard or Malcolm Brogdon, along with Grant Williams, could be beneficial for Phoenix, the Celtics already have centers Al Horford and Robert Williams III under contract.

Moreover, Horford and Williams' combined salaries for the 2023–24 season are significantly lower than Deandre Ayton's.

In fact, Brian Robb of MassLive.com has reported that the Celtics have no interest in pursuing a deal for Ayton. Hence, it's unknown at this point whether the negotiations between the Suns and Celtics will result in a deal involving the proficient center.

As trade rumors keep circulating, NBA fans will eagerly await to find out whether Ayton joins forces with the superstar duo on the Boston Celtics or stays put with the Phoenix Suns.

Why Phoenix Suns should consider parting ways with Deandre Ayton?

Deandre Ayton

The lack of depth and financial constraints of the Suns become apparent with star players like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal on their roster.

The team has only five guards, one wing and one center, leaving little room for maneuvering.

The hefty contract of Deandre Ayton, along with the salaries of other key players, brings the Suns close to the luxury tax threshold.

Considering Ayton's up-and-down performances and the need for roster depth, exploring a trade to alleviate the financial burden seems logical. Ayton's offensive skills and potential value could attract teams willing to unlock his untapped potential, making his trade an enticing option for the Suns.

