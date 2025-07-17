NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets Considered a 'Threat' to Acquire Luka Doncic if LA Lakers Stay Silent

The talk around the dream pairing of Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic has intensified over the past few months. Those are only expected to pick up as the duo potentially heads towards free agency after two years. All teams are positioning themselves to have the cap flexibility in 2027 in case any of these bona fide MVP caliber superstars become available.

The Lakers have arguably positioned themselves better than anyone for such an event, considering their silent yet measured approach to the 2025 NBA offseason. They haven't shipped any of their trade assets and instead pursued players in free agency.

LA has prioritized one and two-year deals, which saw it let Dorian Finney-Smith walk in free agency. It opened up the $14.1 million non-taxpayer exception for the Purple and Gold, which was used in signing Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia. LA used part of its Bi-Annual Exception on Jaxson Hayes, preserving all assets.

However, the Lakers must be careful. They are essentially giving Luka Doncic limited help over the next year or two and that can backfire, especially with his extension deadline (Aug. 2) nearing. Doncic has all options open, including extending this summer, extending next summer, opting into his 2026-27 contract, or entering free agency in 2027.

According to insider Anthony Irwin, a Western Conference executive warned the Lakers about potentially losing Doncic to the Nuggets because of their calculative approach.

"The Lakers have to be careful," a West executive told Irwin. "Luka just got his butt kicked by a team he handled easily last year and now they’re telling him to wait another year before he can really compete.

"If Denver wins it all or comes close while Rob makes it clear he doesn’t believe in Luka and LeBron as a combo, they could be a real threat for him this next season or two."

Why Denver can be a real contender to sign Luka Doncic

The Lakers won't have an option if Doncic remains hellbent on joining Denver in a trade situation if he remains under contract. It will likely be an expiring deal if he doesn't extend his contract this offseason. In that situation, the Lakers won't have leverage to stall on deals. They may have to accept the best trade framework on offer.

Luka Doncic also has a solid relationship with Nikola Jokic. While that can work both ways (if LA pursues Jokic), it will likely be in Denver's favor if it's more successful than the Lakers. By then, Doncic will be inching closer to his 30s with no championships to his name, and fueling his desire to join a better team without any hesitation.

