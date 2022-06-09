NBA Trade Rumors: Denver Nuggets willing to ship veteran swingman and back-up point guard this offseason

The 2021/2022 season has come to a close for the Denver Nuggets. Or that is the case with most franchises barring the two contesting in the 2022 NBA Finals.

With the offseason on the horizon, reports have emerged that the Denver Nuggets are looking to trade a couple of their players. Namely, Will Barton and Monte Morris.

The veteran swingman and back-up point guard are said to be a couple of the names that the Nuggets have included in trade talks.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Will Barton and Monte Morris are believed to be available in trade talks, per @HPbasketball Will Barton and Monte Morris are believed to be available in trade talks, per @HPbasketball https://t.co/x1FdnlJtPG

The past year may not have been the best of days for Nuggets supporters. However, there is a silver lining among all these defeats.

Denver All-Star center Nikola Jokic was awarded the 2022 NBA MVP ahead of the likes of Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid and two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetekunmpo for his spectacular performances.

Reigning, undisputed and now two-time MVP Jokic was magnificent throughout the 2021/2022 campaign. These performances from the All-Star steered the Denver Nuggets to hard fought victories, eventually leading them to the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

The Denver Nuggets had quite a successful season, all things considered. Despite being eliminated in the first round by the Western Conference champions, the Golden State Warriors, the Nuggets faithful have a lot to look forward to.

The individual performances from Jokic, although astounding, were significantly short in terms of results for the Nuggets. The Big Man, on many occasions, was left fighting by his lonesome, with little to no help coming from his teammates.

The past, present and future of the Denver Nuggets

Nuggets v Utah Jazz - Game Three

The reality of the situation is that, once Jamal Murray's and Michael Porter Jr.'s injuries are healed, and provided the pair can regain the same form, rhythm and fluency for the game, the Denver Nuggets will be, without a doubt, championship contenders.

Jamal Murray's game-changing performances from his 2020 postseason have not been forgotten to this day. The point guard's authoritative and distinguished displays left supporters flabbergasted.

It goes without saying that the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. will be stupendous additions to Mike Malone's roster. The influence, impact and skill that the pair bring to the court has been extremely influential in the Nuggets' success.

However, the remainder of the roster isn't immune to the axe. Considering that many of them were inconsistent and had multiple off nights, it makes absolute sense, from the eyes of the Denver front office, to trade these players in the hopes of enhancing the team. This includes Will Barton and Monte Morris.

With the addition of an elite 3&D specialist, and consistent and skillful role players, the Nuggets can form a team that can coexist and sustain in the long run.

As long as the Nuggets can bring in significant additions that can contribute to their title aspirations next campaign, rest assured, the Nuggets may very well win it all.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far