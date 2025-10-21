  • home icon
NBA Trade Rumors: Devin Booker Predicted to be Involved in Trade Chatter Despite Staying Loyal to Suns 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 21, 2025 14:56 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns - Source: Imagn
NBA Trade Rumors: Devin Booker Predicted to be Involved in Trade Chatter Despite Staying Loyal to Suns (Image Source: Imagn)

Devin Booker has remained loyal to the Phoenix Suns and the feelings have been mutual, with the franchise offering him a historic two-year $133.3 million extension after trading Kevin Durant. However, insider Kevin O'Connor believes that Booker will remain involved in trade chatter during the 2025-26 NBA season at the deadline.

The Suns are projected to be a lottery team, which could stir potential rumors around their franchise centerpiece. Here's what O'Connor said on The Kevin O'Connor Show on Monday:

"Semi bold predictions: Devin Booker gets involved in trade talks. And this doesn't mean he gets traded, but at some point, you could see, Marc Stein or Shams Charania or Sam Amick, or somebody out there say, 'Teams around the league are trying to pry Devin Booker away from the Suns."
Booker's incentive to leave Phoenix could be his desire to play winning basketball. He didn't make the playoffs last year following four consecutive appearances and this year also seems unlikely. The Western Conference is stacked, and the Suns don't have the talent outside Booker to match up to the potential top 10 teams.

Kevin O'Connor throws Detroit Pistons into Devin Booker trade talks

Kevin O'Connor mentioned the Detroit Pistons have a potential suitor for Devin Booker if it comes down to it. Booker is a Michigan-native and the Pistons are a team that could use his services to form one of the most productive backcourts alongside Cade Cunningham.

O'Connor also considers the Pistons an option due to their draft chest. Here's what he said on his show on Monday:

"They have the Tobias Harris expiring contract and all of their future picks ... and Jaden Ivey's hurt right now to start the year, at least for a month after knee surgery. Who's to say that the Pistons don't call up in the middle of January and say, 'We'll give you all of our future picks.'"

It could be an enticing prospect for the Suns, who don't have their own pick until 2032. For a team lacking star power and pieces to rebuild, it's a tough spot for Phoenix to be in. However, trading Booker could earn them the draft assets needed to tank and form a brand new core.

Phoenix Suns Fans? Check out the latest Suns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

