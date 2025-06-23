NBA Trade Rumors: Devin Booker's stance on Suns future clear after Kevin Durant's departure and Jalen Green's arrival 

Kevin Durant's trade to the Houston Rockets has sparked conversations about Devin Booker's future in Phoenix. He's their best asset to trade and enter a rebuild. If he chooses to stay, the Suns don't have much to retool with after getting only one first-round pick for Durant. They got five second-rounders, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, too.

However, the second round picks won't make a significant difference, while the Suns are expected to keep Green and Brooks. Despite the questions surrounding the team's ability to compete in the short and long run, Booker's intentions, for now, are clear.

According to Suns insider John Gambadoro, the veteran star is expected to stay put in Phoenix and remain a "one team player."

Devin Booker has been the Suns' centerpiece since his rookie year. He had a relatively down year last season, averaging 25.6 points, but he averaged a career-high 7.1 assists in 75 games. With Durant out, the team's offense is completely in Booker's hands moving forward, with Phoenix expected to find a trade partner for Bradley Beal or potentially buy him out after Jalen Green's addition.

Suns believe in Devin Booker and Jalen Green backcourt

Many believed the Suns would reroute Jalen Green because of fit concerns next to Devin Booker. However, the Suns like the backcourt tandem and are reportedly planning to retain the former No. 2 pick. As things stand, it seems like Booker will continue running the point for the Suns while Green replaces Bradley Beal at shooting guard.

Green averaged 21.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.4 apg last year, shooting a career-high 42.3%, including 35.4% from 3. He was the Rockets' best perimeter scorer. With a player of Booker's caliber, Green won't draw the same attention as he did in Houston from opposing defenses.

It bodes well for his success in a more versatile lineup with Booker as his running mate. Green can also play off the ball. So, it would be a relatively easier adjustment for him next to Booker.

The Suns' main issue right now remains getting Beal off their books. However, his no-trade clause has limited them. Even if that's not a problem, he's owed $53.6 million next season and $57.1 million in 2026-27, which is a stumbling block.

