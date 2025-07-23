NBA Trade Rumors: Devin Booker's Suns Face Reality Check in Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit

Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns are active in making moves after a busy summer with Jonathan Kuminga as one of their targets. The Suns shipped Kevin Durant and bought out Bradley Beal to get under the first apron, giving them significant flexibility to make deals. It would logistically allow them to acquire Kuminga.

However, practically, that deal seems unlikely. According to Suns insider Duane Rankin's Tuesday report, the Suns don't have the assets to appease the Warriors in a sign-and-trade.

"The Suns have interest in Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, league sources confirmed to The Republic, but are unlikely to land him because they lack the draft capital and assets to deliver in what would be a sign-and-trade for the Warriors."

The Warriors have a high asking price of at least one draft pick, a young player, and a key contributor in a Kuminga sign-and-trade. While the market is dry, other teams could have a better offer for the Warriors than the Suns.

Phoenix has flexibility and has built a younger team around Booker, but the lack of draft capital makes things tricky for the front office to land a piece like Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga could have landed on the Suns last season

The Suns were close to landing Jonathan Kuminga in a blockbuster three-team trade at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. That deal was centered around Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler as the key moving pieces. Durant would have reunited with the Warriors, while Butler would have headed to the Suns.

However, Durant called off the deal after refusing a move back to the Bay Area. Here's what insider Brett Siegel reported:

"Kuminga was a player who was involved in the three-team proposal between the Suns, Warriors, and Heat. Before Durant ultimately shut down the deal, ClutchPoints reported on extensive trade talks between Phoenix, Golden State, and Miami."

The Suns would have also received assets and picks for Durant. However, Durant held out and ultimately got traded to the Rockets for one first-round pick, five second-round picks, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

Meanwhile, the Warriors pivoted to Butler after the Durant talks fell apart and signed him to a two-year $121 million deal. Kuminga stayed put in the Bay Area and faces an uncertain future amid a standoff over his next deal.

He reportedly wants $30 million annual salary, while the Warriors are willing to offer $20 million.

