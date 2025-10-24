NBA Trade Rumors: Draymond Green Blocked Warriors’ Move for Longtime $195.9M Target

Draymond Green might be responsible for Lauri Markkanen not becoming Steph Curry's next co-star on the Golden State Warriors at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The Utah Jazz star forward had been on the team's radar since the 2024 offseason, but the Mike Dunleavy-led front office didn't budge due to their counterparts' demands.
The Jazz reportedly wanted all of the Warriors' young players and draft picks, asking them to mortgage their future for the one-time NBA All-Star, who had a four-year $195.9 million contract coming up. While Green was a fan of Markkanen's game, he put second thoughts in Dunleavy's mind about a potential trade.
Here's what ESPN's Anthony Slater reported on Thursday:
"Green even told Dunleavy and controlling owner Joe Lacob the summer prior not to green-light a trade for Lauri Markkanen, considering the Utah Jazz were asking for all the draft picks and young players.
"I'm a big fan of [Markkanen's] game," Green said. "But I think if you want to do something so huge you better be certain that this is the move. You usually don't win those things against Danny Ainge. I look at history."
The Warriors took the more affordable route, acquiring Jimmy Butler for the prize of one first-round pick in 2025 and veteran Andrew Wiggins as the key moving pieces.
As things stand, it may have been the wise decision. The Warriors retained their depth as their young players stayed, along with picks for the future, which they can use for internal development or on a bigger player than Lauri Markkanen. Perhaps even Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose future in Milwaukee remains murky.
Steph Curry's perspective on Warriors trading for Jimmy Butler over Lauri Markkanen
Steph Curry was on board with not letting the franchise mortgage its future for the final chapter of his Warriors and potentially NBA career. He expressed it before the Warriors aggressively pursued a new offensive co-star for him at the 2025 trade deadline.
After the Warriors chose Jimmy Butler over Lauri Markkanen, Steph Curry remained positive about the trade. Per Anthony Slater, Curry deemed it "aggressive but reasonable."
Almost 11 months later, the Warriors seemingly nailed the decision to acquire the two-time NBA finalist. He isn't the quintessential Steve Kerr-era Warriors player, but that's what made this move a success in many ways.
With Jimmy Butler's midrange shooting, defense, and foul-drawing ability, the Warriors were able to add another dynamic to their schemes. Not to leave out Butler's IQ, which has meshed well with Draymond Green and Steph Curry, allowing the trio to find significant success when on the court together.
