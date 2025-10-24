NBA Trade Rumors: Draymond Green Blocked Warriors’ Move for Longtime $195.9M Target

Draymond Green might be responsible for Lauri Markkanen not becoming Steph Curry's next co-star on the Golden State Warriors at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. The Utah Jazz star forward had been on the team's radar since the 2024 offseason, but the Mike Dunleavy-led front office didn't budge due to their counterparts' demands.

Ad

The Jazz reportedly wanted all of the Warriors' young players and draft picks, asking them to mortgage their future for the one-time NBA All-Star, who had a four-year $195.9 million contract coming up. While Green was a fan of Markkanen's game, he put second thoughts in Dunleavy's mind about a potential trade.

Here's what ESPN's Anthony Slater reported on Thursday:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Green even told Dunleavy and controlling owner Joe Lacob the summer prior not to green-light a trade for Lauri Markkanen, considering the Utah Jazz were asking for all the draft picks and young players.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I'm a big fan of [Markkanen's] game," Green said. "But I think if you want to do something so huge you better be certain that this is the move. You usually don't win those things against Danny Ainge. I look at history."

The Warriors took the more affordable route, acquiring Jimmy Butler for the prize of one first-round pick in 2025 and veteran Andrew Wiggins as the key moving pieces.

Ad

As things stand, it may have been the wise decision. The Warriors retained their depth as their young players stayed, along with picks for the future, which they can use for internal development or on a bigger player than Lauri Markkanen. Perhaps even Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose future in Milwaukee remains murky.

Steph Curry's perspective on Warriors trading for Jimmy Butler over Lauri Markkanen

Steph Curry was on board with not letting the franchise mortgage its future for the final chapter of his Warriors and potentially NBA career. He expressed it before the Warriors aggressively pursued a new offensive co-star for him at the 2025 trade deadline.

Ad

After the Warriors chose Jimmy Butler over Lauri Markkanen, Steph Curry remained positive about the trade. Per Anthony Slater, Curry deemed it "aggressive but reasonable."

Almost 11 months later, the Warriors seemingly nailed the decision to acquire the two-time NBA finalist. He isn't the quintessential Steve Kerr-era Warriors player, but that's what made this move a success in many ways.

With Jimmy Butler's midrange shooting, defense, and foul-drawing ability, the Warriors were able to add another dynamic to their schemes. Not to leave out Butler's IQ, which has meshed well with Draymond Green and Steph Curry, allowing the trio to find significant success when on the court together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More