NBA Trade Rumors: Ex-Bucks guard shuts down Giannis Antetokounmpo to Spurs buzz with major claim

There have been numerous trade rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo since the Milwaukee Bucks got eliminated. The Bucks' first-round exit in the 2025 NBA playoffs started talks about what Antetokounmpo's future with the franchise would look like.
One of the teams linked to the Greek Freak is the San Antonio Spurs. Sam Quinn and CBS Sports published a mock trade that would send the Bucks star to the Texas-based team. The trade idea would pair Antetokounmpo with All-Star center Victor Wembanyama.
However, Antetokounmpo's former teammate, Patrick Beverley, dismissed the rumors about him being linked to the Spurs. Beverley said on a Monday clip from his show, the "Pat Bev Pod," that he doesn't think the trade would happen.
Firstly, he said that the Bucks might not agree since they are still looking to contend for a championship under head coach Doc Rivers. Secondly, Beverley believes that the nine-time All-Star is trolling by entertaining the trade ideas.
"Giannis don't talk to nobody from the media besides his brother," Beverley said. "If he do, he hit the motherf**ker with dad jokes.
"Giannis is. ... he's a troll. Two biggest trolls I know is him and [Joel] Embiid. They troll, I'm talking about. ... they might get in front of the camera and say some corny, funny a** s**t. But they are unbelievably trolling."
It's been reported by Shams Charania of ESPN that Giannis Antetokounmpo is "open" to exploring outside options.
The 2021 Finals MVP, his agents (Giorgios Panou and Alex Saratsis) and the Bucks are expected to meet in the offseason. The two parties will discuss how they'll move forward regarding Antetokounmpo's career.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is suggested to be a trade target for the Cavaliers
Like Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a disappointing end to their season. The Cavs lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round, despite having the best record in the Eastern Conference.
With their loss, longtime analyst Bill Simmons suggested a change for Cleveland. According to him, acquiring a star like Antetokounmpo could work out well for them. He suggests a deal with the Bucks to trade for the star forward in exchange for reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley.
"Mobley for Giannis straight up. What do you think? Straight up. He's six and a half years younger. ... I think I'm doing it. I think it's a great trade," the expert said on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" on Sunday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo would transform the Cavaliers into instant contenders if this trade happens.
