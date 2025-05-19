NBA Trade Rumors: Ex-Bucks guard shuts down Giannis Antetokounmpo to Spurs buzz with major claim

There have been numerous trade rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo since the Milwaukee Bucks got eliminated. The Bucks' first-round exit in the 2025 NBA playoffs started talks about what Antetokounmpo's future with the franchise would look like.

Ad

One of the teams linked to the Greek Freak is the San Antonio Spurs. Sam Quinn and CBS Sports published a mock trade that would send the Bucks star to the Texas-based team. The trade idea would pair Antetokounmpo with All-Star center Victor Wembanyama.

However, Antetokounmpo's former teammate, Patrick Beverley, dismissed the rumors about him being linked to the Spurs. Beverley said on a Monday clip from his show, the "Pat Bev Pod," that he doesn't think the trade would happen.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Firstly, he said that the Bucks might not agree since they are still looking to contend for a championship under head coach Doc Rivers. Secondly, Beverley believes that the nine-time All-Star is trolling by entertaining the trade ideas.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Giannis don't talk to nobody from the media besides his brother," Beverley said. "If he do, he hit the motherf**ker with dad jokes.

"Giannis is. ... he's a troll. Two biggest trolls I know is him and [Joel] Embiid. They troll, I'm talking about. ... they might get in front of the camera and say some corny, funny a** s**t. But they are unbelievably trolling."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's been reported by Shams Charania of ESPN that Giannis Antetokounmpo is "open" to exploring outside options.

The 2021 Finals MVP, his agents (Giorgios Panou and Alex Saratsis) and the Bucks are expected to meet in the offseason. The two parties will discuss how they'll move forward regarding Antetokounmpo's career.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is suggested to be a trade target for the Cavaliers

Like Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, the Cleveland Cavaliers had a disappointing end to their season. The Cavs lost to the Indiana Pacers in the second round, despite having the best record in the Eastern Conference.

Ad

With their loss, longtime analyst Bill Simmons suggested a change for Cleveland. According to him, acquiring a star like Antetokounmpo could work out well for them. He suggests a deal with the Bucks to trade for the star forward in exchange for reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Evan Mobley.

"Mobley for Giannis straight up. What do you think? Straight up. He's six and a half years younger. ... I think I'm doing it. I think it's a great trade," the expert said on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" on Sunday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo would transform the Cavaliers into instant contenders if this trade happens.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More