NBA Trade Rumors: Ex-GM makes his feelings clear on proposed Kevin Durant deal to Knicks for OG Anunoby and $14,318,182 center

Once again, Kevin Durant's future is in question. The Phoenix Suns are 29-33 and currently out of the Play-In tournament. Even if they close the season on a hot streak, they won't look like a playoff-caliber team.

With that in mind, ESPN insiders put together a series of trade proposals to determine the best way to maximize Durant's value in the offseason.

One has him going to the New York Knicks in return for OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson. Former NBA GM Bobby Marks, however, believes the Houston Rockets could better that offer by trading Dillon Brooks, Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, Jock Landale, 2025 and 2027 first-round picks to get him:

"And while OG Anunoby is probably the best 'win-now' player included in the trade, the $176 million left on his contract after this season is a hard no. Brooks can give Phoenix the same production at a quarter of what is owed to Anunoby."

The Knicks have been great against non-contending teams this season but haven't been as dominant when facing the championship contenders.

Anunoby is one of the best defensive forwards in the game, but he's had some durability issues in the past, and he's by no means the offensive force that is Durant.

Then again, this trade package might not be enough to acquire the two-time NBA champion, and they might have to turn their attention elsewhere to find another star.

The Phoenix Suns will trade Kevin Durant

If Durant is up for grabs, we can expect multiple teams to reach out. The Golden State Warriors tried to get him, but he respectfully declined, and they might not be able to accommodate his salary after acquiring Jimmy Butler.

Whatever the case, ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reports he's 100% going to be on the move, and he's already aware of that:

"They're gonna trade him (KD), and he knows that," Windhorst said. "He's given them a couple of opportunities where he could've criticized them for trying to trade him; he has not done that. He's been very professional about it and I expect him to continue that throughout the rest of the regular season."

Durant is no spring chicken, but he's still one of the best scorers in the game, and it's not particularly close.

Despite his recent history of injuries and his team's shortcomings in the playoffs, it's hard to think of a team in the league that wouldn't be significantly improved by his addition.

Also, despite his age, he's shown no signs of wanting to walk away from the game, and he's still as committed as he was when he first entered the league.

Not many soon-to-be 37 year-olds in the final year of their contracts would get a decent trade value in return, but Durant is no ordinary player.

