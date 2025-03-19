NBA Trade Rumors: Former Lakers target Mark Williams' future in question as Hornets explore moving 7-footer

The Charlotte Hornets almost landed a building block for the future. However, the Dalton Knecht trade fell through because of Mark Williams' failed physical.

Williams later expressed skepticism over the LA Lakers' true reasons for shutting down the deal. Speaking to the Charlotte Observer in February, Williams said he had completely recovered from all his previous injuries and the thought of failing his physical never really crossed his mind.

He was reportedly hesitant to return to Charlotte back in February. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, his team is most likely going to try to move him again:

"Mark Williams is obviously back with the Hornets after the Lakers rescinded their February trade for the Charlotte big man, but some rival executives expect the Williams trade market to be re-explored this summer," Stein wrote on his March 19 Substack article.

Williams is a very efficient defender and rebounder when he's on the court, but he's struggled with injuries for most of his career.

That, plus the fact that both parties want to move on from one another, might take a toll on his trade value, but there should still be plenty of teams interested in his rim protection and rebounding.

NBA analyst predicts Lakers to go after a big in the offseason

Even so, the Lakers will most likely resume their pursuit of a big man in the offseason.

Luka Doncic reportedly told Rob Pelinka that he wanted to play with an athletic big, and that he thrived in Dallas when the Mavericks got Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II. Per Eric Pinus of Bleacher Report, Gafford could be in play as a trade target for the Lakers next summer:

"Otherwise, LA is less likely to send out key players like Reaves, Hachimura, etc. Instead, look for the franchise to target a center with Knecht as bait—similar to the failed Mark Williams deal with the Charlotte Hornets (the Lakers didn't clear Williams' physical)," wrote Pinus.

The Lakers may have gotten the best of the Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade, but their depth took a bit of a hit. They've thrived under J.J. Redick, especially defensively, but they could still use a couple of additional bodies in the restricted area.

Gafford already knows what it's like to play with Doncic, and a combination of athleticism and mobility make him a perennial lob threat who can also disrupt some shots around the rim. Also, he shouldn't be hard to get since the Mavs already have Anthony Davis and Lively.

