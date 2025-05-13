NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo & Anthony Davis eye teaming up with Bam Adebayo to end Miami Heat’s slide

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is rumored to be teaming up with Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis to form what could be a formidable frontcourt with Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo.

On Tuesday's "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," Miami-based radio host Jonathan Zaslow claimed that the Heat have received interest from Antetokounmpo and Davis.

"That they have both reached out to Miami," Zaslow said.

While Zaslow didn't provide any further details about the rumor, Antetokounmpo and Davis will certainly improve Miami's roster, which traded away six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler midseason.

The Heat finished the season with a 37-45 record and entered the playoffs through the play-in. They were swept by the East first-seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

Pundits closely monitor Antetokounmpo's possible destinations as a trade could be a landscape-altering move. The two-time NBA MVP's three-year, $175.4 million contract extension will kick in next season. He is estimated to earn $54.1 million in the first year.

On the other hand, Davis was traded midseason to the Mavericks. However, Dallas suffered several injuries that kept fans from seeing the full potential of his pairing with Kyrie Irving. A Davis trade could not be entirely written off, especially with the recent development in the 2025 NBA draft.

Shannon Sharpe says the Mavs could trade the 2025 No. 1 pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo

On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks unexpectedly won the NBA draft lottery, positioning the team to select Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg. This gives the team two options: draft a highly-touted prospect or package the No. 1 pick in a blockbuster deal for a superstar.

On Monday's "Nightcap," NFL legend Shannon Sharpe discussed the Mavs' jump to No. 1 in the draft with Chad Ochocinco and former NBA All-Star Joe Johnson. Sharpe said that if Dallas trades for a ready-made star, it should only be for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Giannis," Sharpe said (Timestamp: 51:10). "No no no not KD, Giannis."

The Indiana Pacers eliminated Milwaukee in the first round this season. Antetokounmpo averaged a playoff career-high 33.0 points and 15.4 rebounds on 60.6% shooting.

Following another early playoff exit, Giannis Antetokounmpo finds himself in several rumors this offseason. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday that the one-time NBA champion is "open-minded" to exploring the best fit for him.

