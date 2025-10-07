NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo could eye Bucks exit this season despite Milwaukee's desperate move to retain ex-champ

For months, Giannis Antetokounmpo was a hot topic of trade speculations following the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round exit in the 2025 playoffs. In late August, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Bucks had signed his brother Thanasis and that the two-time NBA MVP would be staying put in Milwaukee.On Tuesday, Charania's ESPN colleague Kendrick Perkins cast doubt on Antetokounmpo's commitment to the Bucks. Speaking on &quot;NBA Today,&quot; Perkins offered his prediction on the Greek Freak's fate in the next several months.&quot;This is just me assuming. This is straight from Perk, no sources, that we will not see Giannis Antetokounmpo in a Bucks uniform at the end of this season,&quot; Perkins said. &quot;I believe he's giving the Bucks an opportunity right now privately before he goes publicly.&quot;Perkins, who played 16 seasons in the NBA before transitioning to a broadcasting career, believes that the Bucks were grasping at straws just to retain the nine-time All-Star.&quot;That was a signing of desperation, to say, 'Giannis, we're doing everything we possibly can.' But, I believe it's time,&quot; Perkins added.Antetokounmpo, was drafted by Milwaukee in 2013, a time when he was a largely unknown commodity in the U.S. Since then, he has reaped both individual accolades and team success, capturing the NBA title and Finals MVP honors in 2021.Since then, however, the Bucks have failed to make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals. Over the last three seasons, the team has been eliminated in the first round. In the end, Antetokounmpo's patience with the franchise's direction could very well dictate his next move.NBA insider reveals Eastern Conference team that Giannis Antetokounmpo was seriously consideringInterestingly, Charania also reported that Antetokounmpo nearly shifted the power in the Eastern Conference, as he was seriously thinking about joining a squad that had made it to the conference finals.&quot;New York emerged as the only team Giannis Antetokounmpo desired outside of Milwaukee in the offseason, sources told ESPN, and the Knicks and Bucks engaged in talks for a window of time,&quot; Charania tweeted.Shams Charania @ShamsCharaniaLINKNew York emerged as the only team Giannis Antetokounmpo desired outside of Milwaukee in the offseason, sources told ESPN, and the Knicks and Bucks engaged in talks for a window of time.Many are predicting the Knicks to go far this season with new head coach Mike Brown at the helm. If Antetokounmpo changes his mind and decides to give New York another serious look, a new title contender could very well emerge.