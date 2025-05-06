NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo's landing spots could see him in superteam with Jalen Brunson 

Following Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round elimination at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, there have been tons of rumors flying in regards to Antetokounmpo's future with the team.

Considering Milwaukee doesn't have control of its own first-round draft pick until 2031, and a number of its players set to hit free agency, the expectation is that The Greek Freak will look to be traded out of Milwaukee, and according to one rumor he could be on his way to join Jalen Brunson in New York.

On Tuesday, NBA reporter Howard Beck relayed some info about potential landing spots for Antetokounmpo during an appearance on The Zach Lowe Show, indicating the cities like LA, New York, Miami, and maybe even Chicago are on the former MVP's radar.

According to his sources:

"It’s already just the big cities: One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami, not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market. I think they threw Chicago in there."

Beck went on to state that he couldn't remember if his source mentioned Houston as a potential landing spot, however, after the team's first-round elimination, he thinks the Rockets should be trying to get in on the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes.

Of course, other players like Kevin Durant have already been tied to Houston as well.

Looking at Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract amid reports of offseason trade

While there has been tons of talk regarding an offseason trade that would send Giannis Antetokounmpo to another team, the former MVP is still under contract through the 2026-27 season at a minimum.

The three-year extension signed by Antetokounmpo means that he has two more guaranteed years on his contract for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 NBA seasons. The Greek Freak will then be faced with a $62.7 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

Given that, the only avenue Antetokounmpo has if he wants to part ways with the Bucks is via trade. According to reports, the expectation is that if he demands a trade out of Milwaukee, the team's front office will work with him to find a suitable landing spot.

Considering he's set to make an estimated $54.1 million next season, according to Spotrac, teams interested in acquiring Antetokounmpo who are also on cap restrictions may face an uphill battle.

Despite that, we've seen plenty of mock trades since he and the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs that send Giannis Antetokounmpo to a wide range of teams.

Where, if anywhere, he winds up landing before the 2025-26 season, only time will tell.

