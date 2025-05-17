NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo's shocking pathway to join Steph Curry's Warriors laid out by NBA insider

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been linked to Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors anew.

Ad

On Friday's "Get Up," the future of the Warriors was discussed. Sports analyst Jay Williams said there is a "world" where the Greek star could demand he wants to go to Golden State. NBA insider Brian Windhorst agreed and said there is a path for Antetokounmpo and Curry to be teammates in Golden State.

"Yes, there is a package that the Warriors could use," Windhorst said. "They have some future draft picks. They have interesting young players. Like last year, Brandon Podziemski was off limits. Who knows if that's going to be the case this year? But they can't win a bidding war."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If we do reach that point where Giannis was going to look around, he will have agency in this. He has two years left on his contract. The Bucks don't have to listen to him. But if he were to come to Milwaukee and say, I want to play with Steph, there could be a deal worked out. "

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Windhorst believes that any trade to Antetokounmpo's preferred destination could be worked out. However, he said that Milwaukee still holds the cards as the nine-time NBA All-Star has two years left on his current deal.

Antetokounmpo has been linked to the Warriors several times in the past. Rumors have ramped up recently due to Curry's age and the fear that the championship window for the NBA's all-time leader in 3-pointers might soon close.

Ad

What could a possible deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo look like for Golden State?

If the Golden State Warriors pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, they must make a trade work with the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo will earn $54.1 million next season, the first year of his three-year, $175.4 million contract. His deal has a player option in 2027-28.

Any deal must include Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green, who will earn $25.9 million in 2025-26. While the Warriors have committed to Butler, his $54.1 million contract next season is similar to Antetokounmpo's.

Ad

Golden State could add several future draft picks as a sweetener. NBA insider Bobby Marks said the Warriors have four tradeable future first-round picks and could offer pick swaps in the next seven years.

With ESPN's Shams Charania report on Monday that the Bucks star is "open-minded" to exploring the best fit for him, fans await how Giannis Antetokounmpo's offseason unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More