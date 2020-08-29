NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors might surprise with their No. 2 pick, Jason Kidd interested in Philadelphia 76ers head coaching job

With the post-season scheduled to restart on Saturday, NBA trade rumors keep coming in, with teams looking to acquire star talent ahead of the next season. The Golden State Warriors are a team to look out for since they have multiple trading options open ahead of the next season.

Let us take a look at some of the latest NBA trade rumors.

Golden State Warriors might draft Deni Avdija as the second overall pick

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in action for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have multiple options with the second overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. They might trade the pick along with some young players to acquire a fourth star or they may look to pick a dynamic rookie to play alongside their current stars. One such rookie could be Deni Avdija.

Will Deni Avdija be the Warriors’ pick in the 2020 NBA Draft? https://t.co/2rGiMmGo3Z — Warriors Wire (@TheWarriorsWire) February 11, 2020

Wes Goldberg of The Mercury News believes that Deni Avdija could be a great option for the Warriors.

"The Warriors will listen to pitches for the No. 2 pick, but league sources indicate they are prepared to select a player no matter what the Timberwolves do at No. 1."

It will be interesting to see what the Warriors finally choose to do with their second overall pick. We look forward to more NBA trade rumors about the Golden State Warriors' choices this off-season.

According to NBA trade rumors, Jason Kidd would like to coach the Philadelphia 76ers

Will Jason Kidd be able to work out the difference between Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid?

With many coaches in the mix for the Philadelphia 76ers head coaching position, Jason Kidd has thrown his hat into the ring. The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Brett Brown after they were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Jason Kidd hopes that he can be the man for the job.

Jason Kidd wants to be next coach of #76ers; John Lucas expressing interest. https://t.co/pKPjOHtrVQ — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) August 29, 2020

Jason Kidd is currently an assistant coach with the LA Lakers, and has a decent head coaching record with the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks. Some other names in contention for the job are Ty Lue and John Lucas.

We look forward to more NBA trade rumors from the Philadelphia 76ers regarding their superstars and their vacant head coaching position.

