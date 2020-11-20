NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors pursuing OKC Thunder's Kelly Oubre Jr. as a replacement for Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have one of the most lethal backcourts in NBA history. Known as the 'Splash Brothers', Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are regarded as the greatest shooting backcourt the league has ever seen. However, after Klay Thompson suffered an Achilles injury that has ruled him out for the 2020-21 season, the Golden State Warriors have been forced to scurry for replacements ahead of the start of the next season. In this regard, the franchise has reportedly identified Kelly Oubre Jr. as per NBA trade rumors.

With a fit-again Stephen Curry and Thompson, who was recovering well from his ACL injury suffered last season, the Golden State Warriors were tipped to be one of the contenders for the 2020-21 season. However, with Thompson's latest injury, that may no longer be the case, as the Warriors need to find a replacement in the ongoing off-season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in serious talks to move Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

NBA Trade Rumors: Kelly Oubre Jr. might be heading to the Golden State Warriors

Kelly Oubre Jr. playing for the Phoenix Suns

As the Warriors franchise struggles to find a replacement for Klay Thompson, they have their eye set on Kelly Oubre Jr. of the OKC Thunder.

Oubre Jr. averaged a career-high 18.7 points per game for the Phoenix Suns last season while shooting over 45% from the floor and over 35% from the three-point line. He also averaged career-high rebounds while maintaining 1.5 assists and steals per game.

The 24-year-old forward is in an upward trajectory ever since his rookie year in the NBA and could be a great fit alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The Warriors will absorb Oubre Jr., and his $14.4M salary into their $17.2M trade exception once deal is done. https://t.co/GcLaIlnwNF — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020

The Golden State Warriors' general manager Bob Myers has reportedly given the team his permission to use the $17.2 million exception to find a replacement for Klay Thompson. In that case, Kelly Oubre Jr.'s $14.4 million salary could get absorbed quite easily.

The Warriors would hope that Kelly Oubre Jr. continues his fine performances from last season as the franchise's title hopes seem to have suffered a big hit even before the start of the new season.