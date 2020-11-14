NBA Trade Rumors: Gordon Hayward becomes the latest star to be linked with the New York Knicks

The last couple of decades haven't been kind to the New York Knicks. The storied franchise hasn't won a title since 1973 and last made it to the NBA finals 21 years ago. A lot of those failures can be attributed to poor front office decisions and a remarkable ability to consistently misjudge talent in the NBA Draft. However, if the latest NBA Trade Rumors are something to go by, the Knicks franchise could be on the verge of turning things around. Armed with a new coach and front office, the New York Knicks now turn their attention to Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward.

On This Day in #Knicks History: In 1973, New York wins its 2nd @NBA title in four years. http://t.co/x3Jtjc1Iqx — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) May 11, 2013

The New York Knicks have been frequently mentioned in recent NBA Trade Rumors and have been linked with Chris Paul, DeMar DeRozan, and Russell Westbrook. The latest star to join the list of the Knicks' trade prospects is Celtics' forward Gordon Hayward.

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics involved in trade talks regarding Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward

ESPN's NBA insider Ryen Russillo recently reported that Gordon Hayward wants to leave the Boston Celtics franchise. Despite commanding the respect of his teammates, the forward is actively looking at other options this offseason. NBA Trade Rumors claim Gordon Hayward would prefer to land on another title-contending team.

Gordon Hayward wants out of Boston: Ryen Russillo https://t.co/sfLBTXxtrX pic.twitter.com/PBuGOxyzmK — New York Post (@nypost) November 6, 2020

Ryen Russillo, while talking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, commented on Gordon Hayward's future with the Celtics,

"I’ve heard Gordon Hayward does want out, but I don’t know if he’s going to get the money. He’s not opting out of that huge number unless he knows he’s getting the deal"

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks might be Gordon Hayward's next destination

Advertisement

Madison Square Garden

After missing the NBA Playoffs for the last seven years, the New York Knicks have started a rebuild. While the Knicks do not fit the tag of 'contenders', they are one of the few teams with available cap space and could afford Gordon Hayward's large contract. The most recent NBA Trade Rumors claim that Hayward could be on his way to the Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks reportedly have interest in Gordon Hayward if he opts out of his contract with the Boston Celtics, per @KevinOConnorNBA



(h/t @BosCelticsNews_ ) pic.twitter.com/IK0412MX9j — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 13, 2020

Gordon Hayward has a $34.2 million player option and he reportedly wants out of Boston. The most probable scenario is that Hayward will be involved in a sign-and-trade with another team. The New York Knicks have plenty of cap space and are reportedly interested.

Advertisement

The Ringer's NBA insider and top analyst Kevin O'Connor commented on NBA Trade Rumors linking Gordon Hayward and the Knicks,

"Gordon Hayward, who obviously — there's already been rumors we've heard about maybe him wanting to move on. The Knicks are interested, I've heard..." said Kevin O'Connor

Despite his injury issues, Gordon Hayward would still be a great fit on most rosters. He shoots more than 45% from the field and over 80% from the charity stripe while averaging over 15 points per game. It remains to be seen whether Hayward is the star the Knicks need to make a real playoff push.