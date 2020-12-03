NBA Trade Rumors: 'He’s still with our team' Eric Gordon is optimistic about James Harden's future with Houston Rockets

James Harden's future is shrouded in mystery, more so after the Houston Rockets decided to trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall yesterday. NBA trade rumors are in overdrive already but the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers remain the likely landing spots for The Beard if a move materializes. However, his teammate Eric Gordon believes that Harden is likely to extend his stay in H-Town.

NBA Trade Rumors: Eric Gordon expects James Harden to stay with Houston Rockets

With all the NBA trade rumors doing the rounds, it's too difficult to be absolutely convinced about where James Harden will be once the season tips-off. But Eric Gordon is hopeful that it'll be the Houston Rockets. Gordon was asked whether Harden was going to be on board with the franchise during his media availability on Wednesday. He said:

"That’s a question you have to ask him. He’s still with our team, so I assume so."

Gordon added that he expects the Houston Rockets to compete hard irrespective of what the rumor mill might suggest.

"Our core guys are still here," Gordon said. "I still have high expectations going into the season, no matter what all the outside noise is."

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden interested in playing with John Wall

John Wall

In what is music to the ears of Houston Rockets fans, James Harden may indeed be staying put. Although some might expect him to force a move, Washington Wizards insider Chris Miller has mentioned that Harden may actually be interested in teaming up with Wall. Speaking on the Wizards Talk Podcast, Miller said:

"From what I’m hearing, James Harden would like to stay in Houston and play with John."

It must be noted that both James Harden and John Wall participated in a pickup game back in November.

Now Wall hasn't played an NBA game since December 2018. But Harden only recently shared the court with him, and if he's still interested in staying in Houston, there might be something on offer here.

Wall is arguably a better passer of the ball than Westbrook so he could be a better fit alongside Harden. But then again, it's hard to ignore his injury record and Houston Rockets fans will be hoping that their newest point guard stays fit.

