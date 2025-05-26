NBA Trade Rumors: Heat targeting veteran All-Star to salvage Bam Adebayo’s prime after playoff letdown

The Miami Heat had another average run this season. After securing a spot through the Play-In tournament, they made a first-round exit in the playoffs. The Cleveland Cavaliers swept them with a 4-0 record, and they struggled to keep up with the number one-seeded team in the East.

The playoff series exposed the Heat's system flaws. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have become the two cornerstones of the franchise after Jimmy Butler left for the Warriors in a messy exit.

However, they have shown the need for a third star player who could help them make a deep run in the future. On Monday, Heat Nation reported on the offseason plans for the Miami-based team.

The Red and Black's front office is looking to add DeMar DeRozan as the third superstar to their roster. The deal has not been confirmed yet, but the mid-range assassin is a preferred option.

As per Spotrac, DeRozan has two years left on his 3-year $73,890,000 contract, which he signed with the Chicago Bulls before moving to the Sacramento Kings through a sign-and-trade deal. However, the Kings have started a rebuilding phase after firing both their head coach and general manager by the end of this season.

DeMar DeRozan might not be in Sacramento's plans, and they will most likely be interested in trading him to get younger players and some draft capital. However, the six-time All-Star might fit the Bam Adebayo-led squad well.

How would DeMar DeRozan fit with the Miami Heat?

DeMar DeRozan has made a name for himself as an elite mid-range shooter who is very difficult to guard on his jumpers. His retro play style would have earned him much fame before the three-point revolution in the NBA.

DeRozan's arrival in Miami would benefit everyone. Bam Adebayo, who is in his prime, would get a reliable second man who can pose as a threat inside the arc and create space for him under the paint. Likewise, DeRozan would enable Adebayo to be a serious threat in lob plays and pick-and-rolls.

He would also free up Tyler Herro around the 3-point range and on the wings, giving him more good looks. DeMar DeRozan averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The six-time All-Star would play a similar role to Jimmy Butler and can lead the Heat to success like their Finals run in 2022.

