NBA Trade Rumors: Hornets reconsider shipping 7-foot center again following nixed Lakers trade saga

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams has reportedly been made available in trade negotiations anew.

Ad

According to a tweet by Forbes’ Evan Sidery on Sunday, the Hornets are “open” to hearing trade offers for their 7-foot center. Charlotte’s asking price is similar to the rescinded deal in February.

On Feb. 6, Williams was dealt at the deadline to the LA Lakers in exchange for rookie Dalton Knecht, forward Cam Reddish, a future first-round pick and a pick swap. However, just two days after the trade was announced, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the trade was rescinded.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA insider Bobby Marks tweeted that the trade between Charlotte and Los Angeles was conditional on Williams and Knecht passing physicals. The Lakers reportedly called off the trade because of "failure to satisfy a condition of the trade."

Charania revealed it was Williams who failed the physical, reportedly showing “multiple issues.” Since the trade deadline had passed at that time, the trade could not be amended, resulting in the players finishing the season with their original teams.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte selected Williams with the 15th pick of the 2022 NBA draft. In three seasons, he averages 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. In 2024-25, Williams put up career highs across the board: 15.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.2 bpg. He played in 44 games, also a career high.

The 23-year-old Williams was expected to fill the frontcourt void left by Anthony Davis following the blockbuster trade that sent the 10-time All-Star to Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic.

Ad

Williams is eligible to sign a rookie-scale contract extension this season. It remains to be seen if an extension will be offered by the Hornets, who are in an “asset collection mode” this offseason, per Sidery.

Hornets' Mark Williams shades Lakers following first-round exit

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams seemed to throw shade at the LA Lakers following the team’s first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ad

Williams tweeted an emoji on April 30 after the Lakers were eliminated in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Expand Tweet

LA was linked to several centers at the trade deadline before ultimately choosing to acquire Williams. Pundits believe that Rob Pelinka and company will continue to look to add depth to bolster their frontcourt, which was a glaring issue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More