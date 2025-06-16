NBA Trade Rumors: Hornets reconsider shipping 7-foot center again following nixed Lakers trade saga

Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams has reportedly been made available in trade negotiations anew.
According to a tweet by Forbes’ Evan Sidery on Sunday, the Hornets are “open” to hearing trade offers for their 7-foot center. Charlotte’s asking price is similar to the rescinded deal in February.
On Feb. 6, Williams was dealt at the deadline to the LA Lakers in exchange for rookie Dalton Knecht, forward Cam Reddish, a future first-round pick and a pick swap. However, just two days after the trade was announced, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the trade was rescinded.
NBA insider Bobby Marks tweeted that the trade between Charlotte and Los Angeles was conditional on Williams and Knecht passing physicals. The Lakers reportedly called off the trade because of "failure to satisfy a condition of the trade."
Charania revealed it was Williams who failed the physical, reportedly showing “multiple issues.” Since the trade deadline had passed at that time, the trade could not be amended, resulting in the players finishing the season with their original teams.
Charlotte selected Williams with the 15th pick of the 2022 NBA draft. In three seasons, he averages 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. In 2024-25, Williams put up career highs across the board: 15.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.2 bpg. He played in 44 games, also a career high.
The 23-year-old Williams was expected to fill the frontcourt void left by Anthony Davis following the blockbuster trade that sent the 10-time All-Star to Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic.
Williams is eligible to sign a rookie-scale contract extension this season. It remains to be seen if an extension will be offered by the Hornets, who are in an “asset collection mode” this offseason, per Sidery.
Hornets' Mark Williams shades Lakers following first-round exit
Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams seemed to throw shade at the LA Lakers following the team’s first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Williams tweeted an emoji on April 30 after the Lakers were eliminated in Game 5 of their first-round series.
LA was linked to several centers at the trade deadline before ultimately choosing to acquire Williams. Pundits believe that Rob Pelinka and company will continue to look to add depth to bolster their frontcourt, which was a glaring issue.
