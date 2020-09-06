NBA Trade Rumors: How the LA Lakers can create a package to acquire veteran star Chris Paul

With NBA trade rumors making headlines all over, everyone is waiting to see which teams will trade big before the next season. One of the major players who could be in the market this off-season is Chris Paul. The 35-year-old veteran has proven his value this season by leading the OKC Thunder to the playoffs.

One of the teams that could potentially trade for Chris Paul is the LA Lakers. Let us take a look at these NBA trade rumors.

Will the LA Lakers offer a slew of players for Chris Paul?

Chris Paul could potentially join LeBron James and the LA Lakers next season

One of the major NBA trade rumors in the air right now is about the future of Chris Paul, and one possible destination for Chris Paul could be the LA Lakers. We could potentially see the LA Lakers trade some of their younger players such as Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

We can also expect some LA Lakers veterans such as JaVale McGee or Danny Green to be on the trading block this off-season if Chris Paul is up for grabs.

Chris Paul’s brilliance makes him the biggest trade chip for next season.https://t.co/LxrJktK9ld — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 6, 2020

Chris Paul is regarded as one of the greatest point guards of the modern era and is known for his intelligent play and leadership qualities. While many had written him off due to his age, he has proven his critics wrong with a stellar season where he averaged 17.6 points and 6.7 assists a game and led the Thunder to the playoffs.

Teamed up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Chris Paul could very well be part of a Championship-winning team next season. Apart from Chris Paul, we have also heard rumors of another friend of LeBron James - Carmelo Anthony - potentially joining the LA Lakers.

We look forward to more NBA trade rumors about Chris Paul's future.

NBA Trade Rumors: CJ McCollum could be an interesting addition to the LA Lakers this off-season

CJ McCollum could add great shooting to the LA Lakers if traded

Another star player on the LA Lakers' radar is Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum. The LA Lakers, who desperately need a third scoring option will be very happy if they can acquire McCollum from the Blazers by offering a trade package that could include Kyle Kuzma, Avery Bradley and Danny Green.

The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Trail Blazers: CJ McCollum For Kyle Kuzma, Danny Green And Avery Bradleyhttps://t.co/H9atfprzUo pic.twitter.com/GiYBhavKlH — FadeawayWorld (@FadeawayWorld) September 6, 2020

We look forward to hearing more NBA trade rumors on whether the LA Lakers will trade for CJ McCollum.

