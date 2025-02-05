NBA Trade Rumors: Insider claims Warriors open to trading anyone except Steph Curry amid attempted roster overhaul for title bid

The Golden State Warriors, previously expected to be one of the biggest buyers approaching the trade deadline is now a team running out of options ahead of Thursday's deadline. Fortunately, there's still hope.

Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy Jr. are reportedly open to moving anyone but Steph Curry for one more title run before the two-time MVP hangs it up.

NBA insider Brian Windhorst claimed Golden State is open to trading just about anyone on "NBA Today" on Tuesday.

"I think everything is on the table," Windhorst said. "I think, other than Steph Curry, everything is on the table."

The Warriors have been linked to Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant, both names Windhorst threw out as potential targets. Golden State is likely to keep tabs on Butler ahead of Thursday's deadline, despite reports indicating the Warriors were pulling out of the race. Another potential option is a three-team deal between the Warriors, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

In such a deal, Durant could return to Golden State, which is an avenue the Warriors are actively pursuing. Jimmy Butler could also land in Phoenix, one of his preferred destinations, while both Phoenix and Golden State combine assets to give Miami their preferred haul.

Phoenix could also command a solid return, which could allow them to shop Bradley Beal with additional assets.

Warriors Showing Signs of Life Amid Trade Talks

On the floor, Golden State is looking back after a modest January performance that saw the team go 8-8 in 16 games. The Warriors have started February off strong as they navigate the trade market to make a deep playoff run.

Golden State kicked their February campaign off with a 104-99 win over the Orlando Magic as they prepare for a seven-game road trip. Andrew Wiggins helped Steph Curry overcome a poor shooting night, leading the team with 25 points on 7-of-14 shooting.

Curry added 24 points but shot just 7 of 21 from the field, connecting on just two of his 12 3-point attempts. The Warriors eclipsed (.500), advancing to 25-24 on the season.

Golden State is now 4-2 over their last six games, building a hot streak as the team looks to pair Curry up with another star.

