NBA Trade Rumors: Insider Compares Kevin Durant Situation To Jimmy Butler's as Spurs May Not Go All-In

Kevin Durant remains at the center of the NBA trade rumor mill as the biggest domino to fall this offseason. Durant has reportedly ruled out the possibility of landing with suitors that aren't on his wishlist. However, insider Sam Amick thinks the 15x NBA All-Star might have to pivot from his decision.

Durant has listed the San Antonio Spurs among the teams he's hoping to play for next fall. The Spurs have the assets to finalize a deal, but according to Amick, they may not go all in on pursuing Durant. He cited the De'Aaron Fox trade at the deadline and how the Spurs held onto their young core to make a deal happen.

He compared Durant's situation to Jimmy Butler when reports indicated that the six-time All-Star would only sign an extension with the Phoenix Suns despite interest from the Golden State Warriors. However, Phoenix was unable to complete the trade framework, and it ultimately failed to work out.

Butler landed on the Warriors and changed his stance, signing a two-year, $121 million deal upon his arrival in the Bay Area. It was a choice he made, and Amick believes the decision is up to Durant, similar to Butler, on whether he needs to look beyond his preferred landing spots. Here's what Amick said on The Carmichael Dave Show With Jason Ross on Wednesday (h/t JeffGSpursKENS5 on X):

"The question now is - does this become like a Jimmy Butler situation, where ... it was Phoenix or bust, and initially they had signaled that he would not sign an extension with the Warriors and that he didn't want to go to Golden State and then lo and behold, here he is, and they have a playoff run. So, to a degree, it's (the decision) is on Kevin now."

Kevin Durant rejects Timberwolves' move

The Timberwolves have been in pursuit of Kevin Durant despite not being among his preferred landing spots. Durant has reportedly coveted joining the Spurs, Rockets and Heat.

However, Minnesota has been persistent. According to Matt Moore, the Timberwolves orchestrated a deal with the Nets as a third team for Durant, but the veteran superstar rejected the trade.

"League sources have said the Nets were brought in as a potential third-team in a deal construct, which would have helped move money and contracts to help both teams reshape their rosters," Moore reported on Wednesday.

"(No idea what they were getting or sending, but I would speculatively bet Nic Claxton to Phoenix was part of those talks.) But then KD did what it is his right, and sent out word that he doesn’t want to play there."

Meanwhile, Suns insider John Gambadoro reported that the Timberwolves have had the best offer over other suitors.

As Sam Amick mentioned, Durant's situation could look eerily similar to Jimmy Butler's. The Suns seemingly want what's best for them, and if Durant's preferred teams don't step up their offers, he might eventually land with a team like the Timberwolves.

