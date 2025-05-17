NBA Trade Rumors: Insider floats Giannis Antetokounmpo to Cavaliers deal factoring Celtics' potential $500M roster dilemma

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been floated as a possible trade target for the Cleveland Cavaliers, should the Milwaukee Bucks decide to trade him. According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, teams in the Eastern Conference must capitalize on the window when the Boston Celtics won't be at "full power."

On ESPN Radio on Friday, Windhorst responded to ESPN Cleveland's Emmet Golden comments on not wanting to trade the 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley for the 30-year-old Antetokounmpo.

"If the Cavs have the chance to trade for Giannis, I would make that trade," Windhorst said. "But if I were Giannis, I would wanna stay in the Eastern Conference."

Windhorst discussed that a path will be open in the East amid the situation surrounding the defending champions. The NBA insider said that the Celtics will not be in "full power," in addition to their hefty tax bill that could surpass $500 million.

Windhorst said Jayson Tatum's ACL injury changes the landscape in the conference, and East teams must capitalize on it and go all in before the Boston star returns.

The Cavaliers won 67 games this season and were the East's first seed. However, the No. 4 Indiana Pacers eliminated them in the second round in five games.

The 23-year-old Mobley appeared in his first All-Star game this season. His five-year, $224.2 million deal kicks in next season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has interest in another East team

Giannis Antetokounmpo is no stranger to rumors linking him with several teams this offseason. On Tuesday, Miami-based radio analyst Jonathan Zaslow reported that the Miami Heat have received interest from Antetokounmpo.

On "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz," Zaslow said that Antetokounmpo and Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis have reportedly considered the Heat.

"They have both reached out to Miami," Zaslow said.

While the Zaslow did not provide further details about the rumor, a frontcourt trio of Bam Adebayo, Antetokounmpo and Davis could arguably improve Miami. They finished this season with a 37-45 record and were swept in the first round.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo said he is "open-minded" in exploring the best fit for him, teams must navigate how to incorporate his massive contract into a deal. He is estimated to earn $54.1 million next season as his three-year, $175.4 million contract kicks in.

