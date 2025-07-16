  • home icon
NBA Trade Rumors: Insider gives clear verification on LeBron James' possible reunion with Anthony Davis in Dallas 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 16, 2025 04:55 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

The rumors surrounding LeBron James reuniting with Anthony Davis in Dallas have picked up steam. However, insider Brett Siegel has shot down the possibility of a move. During an X Q&A on Tuesday, Siegel reported that the links between James and the Mavericks are mere speculation.

The Mavericks have one of the best shots at enticing James to join them. Not only will it reunite him with Davis, his longest tenured co-star, but also with Kyrie Irving. James won championships with both players in difficult environments and continues to share excellent relationships with them.

He and Irving helped the Cavaliers erase a 3-1 deficit against the 73-win Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. Alongside Davis in 2020, James helped the Lakers win their 17th NBA title in the Orlando Bubble after leading LA to the No. 1 seed in the West.

Dallas also boasts players that will be of interest to the Lakers in a potential trade, including P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford and probably Klay Thompson. It would be a move welcomed by Luka Doncic, too, who will have more familiar faces around him in a Lakers uniform.

However, no deal is imminent. The Mavericks are probably happy as things stand following No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg's addition to the core of Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving. They arguably boast one of, if not the best defensive units in the NBA.

